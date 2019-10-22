A Maximalist’s Guide to Interior Design

View the gallery

Take one look at designer Sasha Bikoff’s impressive portfolio, and you can see the effortless way she marries design styles. Known for her eclectic use of color and careful curation of vintage gems, she has fast become one of the rising stars of the interior design world and has caught the eye of clients including Versace, as well as a who’s who of Manhattan elites. Of maximalism, fall’s must-have decor trend, Bikoff says: “This aesthetic is about combining many different themes, time periods, patterns, colors, and cultures into one definitive space, where you allow your emotions and passions to drive the design, breaking preconceived rules of proportions and color.”