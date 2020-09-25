Room Request! Yachtsman Hotel & Marina Club

Across a tiny bridge adorned with hanging flower planters and American flags in Kennebunkport’s quaint Dock Square, past the lobster roll enthusiasts lined up at The Clam Shack, and around the bend from a few really enticing storefronts sits the Yachtsman Hotel & Marina Club. Along with its prime location along the Kennebunk River, the property’s picturesque motel vibe and retro-inspired hotel keys allude to the unique nautical hideaways that exist beyond the sea green-hued doors. Inside each light-filled bungalow, visitors are greeted with splashes of playful colors and patterns against crisp white shiplap walls. Sliding glass doors reveal dreamy marina views and a private garden featuring café seating and Adirondack chairs—the perfect spot to enjoy the basket of house-made pastries delivered each morning.

In the afternoon during fall, bring a couple of local brews or a bottle of rosé to the Yachtsman’s chic alfresco space for sunset happy hour. The instagrammable area, decked out with fun seaside installations in partnership with New England footwear brand Sperry, will be set up through October 31. When warmer weather arrives, the Yacht Rock Bar by Sperry serves custom cocktails like “The Official Prep” every Saturday. Guests can also enjoy a Therapy By The Sea package, which includes a pair of Sperry boat shoes among other goodies.

Below, DuJour caught up with the Yachtsman’s General Manager Terri Coakley to get the inside scoop on the hotel’s most requested room, details on the hotel’s partnership with Sperry, and more.

Which bungalow at the Yachtsman is your favorite? What makes it so special?

I love room 4 because the bed has a distant view of the river and the little inlet as the river bends towards the ocean. During summer evenings, the lights from the boats are just gorgeous.

What is the usual rate for that room?

Rates range from $249-$469, depending on the season.

Will the Sperry partnership be a yearly collaboration?

We hope to evolve the experience in order to keep it fresh and exciting for returning guests who are already fans of Sperry and the Yachtsman, as well as attract some new guests.

What other packages are you offering for the fall season?

In addition to our Sperry Presents: Therapy By The Sea package, which runs through the end of the month, we are running special promotions for New England residents with our Neighbors of New England package. We also recently partnered with Intown Trolley to offer our hotel guests an exclusive 45-minute narrated sightseeing tour, which provides an interesting and informative orientation to the Kennebunkport area as well as amazing leaf-peeping opportunities.

Tell us more about the SS Sundaze.

Guests love our floating barge pool, SS Sundaze. It sits right on the Kennebunk River and offers a place to cool off, relax with a book or take some Instagram-worthy photos. The SS Sundaze will return next season once the weather warms up.

What are some of your personal favorite drinking and dining experiences in the area?

I love sitting on the deck for cocktails at The Boathouse during the day with the sun shining, and Old Vines at night for a fun time. For a hearty fall meal, I love Earth at Hidden Pond. A corner table on the covered porch with dim lights, dreamy music and incredible food is everything.

Tell us a few fun insider facts about the Yachtsman Hotel & Marina Club.

Summer sunsets at the Yachtsman are second to none. The view from the lawn overlooking the river and marinas, with a cocktail in hand, as the sky changes color from blue to pink to orange to red, is absolutely stunning. Guests of the hotel are also offered complimentary bicycles to explore Kennebunkport.