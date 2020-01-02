Room Request! Vista Encantada Spa Resort & Residences

The newest addition to the family-owned Mexico Grand Hotels is the super-luxe Vista Encantada Spa Resort & Residences, complete with 36 exquisitely appointed one to three-bedroom suites (each with a terrace or balcony, plunge pool, and kitchen) that overlook the dramatic Sea of Cortez. Wherever you stay on this property, you will be steeped in Mexican history and culture, with furnishings, décor, and paintings of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, all by local artisans and artists.

Located on the Baja peninsula, Los Cabos is best known for its resorts, fishing, golfing, boating, and a thriving nightlife. Vista Encantada (translates to enchanted view in Spanish) lives up to its name, thanks to its rooftop infinity pool, the largest in the region, and 360-degree vistas. The jewel in the crown of the property, the rooftop pool has a Jacuzzi and cushy cabanas, where you can relax with a cocktail and light bites from the nearby El Ático bar. Pop inside for more panoramic views while you work out at the Sky Gym, or pamper yourself at the Milagro Wellness Spa that offers a menu of natural healing treatments. The Mayan massage begins with an ancestral prayer, fragrant incense, and ends 50 minutes later with the gentle ringing of a bell as cups are placed on your blanketed, blissed-out bod. Afterwards, you can take a dip in the spa pool (with a sea view, of course), or enjoy a break in the sauna.

The resort has a variety of dining options including Mestizo del Mar, for contemporary dishes made with fresh, organic ingredients orchestrated by Chef Oscar Rodriguez Garcia. For an al fresco experience, there’s Los Riscos Mesquite Grill at the adjacent Hacienda Encantada Resort & Residences, where you can start with a glass of Villa Sandi Prosecco and scallop toast topped with avocado mousse, red onion, and pickled lemon and finish with a crème mango brûlée. Enjoy the sounds of waves breaking against the Baja cliffs as your tension melts away with the Mexican sunset.

Here’s what sales and marketing director, Gabriel Ibarra, had to say about the most requested room at the Vista Encantada.

What are some fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

Vista prides itself on its amenities, activities, and personalized services. Guests can choose to have 24/7 butler service; a baby concierge who will provide a crib, creams, and diapers prior to your arrival; use of the Kids’ Club for some adult time; a pre-stocked fridge and pantry; and an unpacking/packing service. Foodies can opt for the All-In Gourmet Indulgence plan, exclusively for guests of Vista Encantada. This includes in-room sparkling wine upon arrival; complimentary room service; premium wine and liquor upgrades; an extensive selection of fine meats and seafood, and much more.

Any of our guests can take a cooking class with Chef Garcia, or learn about the tequila-making process at a tasting with our expert sommelier Christopher. Those seeking spiritual rejuvenation can sign up for a “temazcal,” a centuries-old sacred Mexican ritual held in a sweat lodge and run by one of the town’s shamans. The two-hour ceremony involves chanting, prayers, and the burning of fresh herbs such as mint, eucalyptus, and chamomile. Call the hotel’s Guest Experience Manager to book any of those upgrades.

What is your favorite room?

My favorite room is the two-bedroom swim-up villa that has a small, private pool on the balcony.

What is the rate?

Rates vary depending on season.

What makes Vista Encantada so special?

Our authenticity is what makes our resort stand out. The stunning art in the rooms, our open-air lobby, and restaurants are all designed by Mexicans. The architecture is a mixture of old and new; the old being the traditional Oaxacan rugs, hand-crafted Mexican tiles, and the new being modern amenities like the kitchen and bathrooms. We are a family-owned resort, not a big chain. Each property is unique and guests are treated like family so they feel at home.