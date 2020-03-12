Explore The History of The Thompson Washington D.C.

In typical fashion for Thompson Hotels, the brand’s newest property is working to revitalize an emerging neighborhood—this time in, Washington D.C.’s Old Navy Yard. The Thompson Washington D.C. opened its doors in January 2020, blending into the former shipyard—the oldest shore establishment of the U.S. Navy—with a newly built warehouse-style facade and customized, nautical interiors courtesy of Parts and Labor Design.

“Our design pays homage to the historical navy yard with patterns and textures and woods that are used in sailing vessels,” says Kelly McCourt, Director of Sales and Marketing for Thompson Washington D.C., “But there’s also an identity of a warehouse neighborhood, as after its heyday as a navy yard, it became a place where defense and ammunition was stored.”

This industrial aesthetic is especially evident from one of the property’s corner suites with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the waterfront and former warehouses that trendy restaurants and shops now occupy. Tie the views to the sleek interior combination of exposed concrete pillars juxtaposed with rounded, wooden bed frames, sofas and customized chairs, and the property eloquently showcases the evolution of this part of the city.

In addition to embracing and amplifying a neighborhood’s roots, the Thompson Hotels brand emphasizes a strong focus on culinary, cultural and wellness programing at its core. Within these verticals, the property presents Maialino Mare, a Roman-style trattoria that goes above-and-beyond the expectation of a ‘hotel restaurant,’ with the polpo and maialino pasta as can’t-miss dishes on the menu. Anchovy Social is the hotel’s rooftop bar and terrace, completely transitional for the seasons. In terms of culture and wellness, the property works with existing businesses to create a destination package for guests to fully experience what this new neighborhood has to offer, as well as fitness packages for the health-oriented guest.

We talked more with McCourt about these packages, what it means to the Thompson Hotels brand, and gained her input on some of the property’s unique rooms.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

Our Junior Suites; we have 15 of them.

What makes it so special?

The views, and the position on the corner of the building allows for more square footage. Also, the way they are laid out; in these rooms you can really see that nothing has a hard edge and that truly is about embracing the idea, in subtle ways, our situation in the navy yard.

What is the rate?

On average, $850 a night.

What room is your personal favorite?

I love 1016 [a Junior Suite] and the King Corner room on the fourth floor: they have a gorgeous, king-bedded seating area in them. They’re about 450-square-feet, still in the king category, so before you go into the suite category. It’s a corner-deluxe so it has the same type of views, floor-to-ceiling windows on both sides of the room, and the sofas that are so gorgeous.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

The extensive art collection is rooted in the sense of neighborhood and all original. The mini bar is locally sourced. We have a destination package that supports local partners; because we’re the only full-service hotel in this neighborhood, helping people understand the neighborhood and connect with the area is important. As part of the brand, there’s a pillar to always have a strong culinary program, an amazing bar experience, a wellness approach and to also embrace your local neighborhood to help put a new destination on the map. We bring curious travelers here!