M Missoni Opens First Miami Flagship

Missoni, a favorite knitwear brand known for its zippy zigzags, has just opened its first M Missoni flagship in Miami. Located in the Aventura Mall, one of Florida’s best places to shop designer, the boutique’s layout and design was fashioned by M Missoni’s Creative Director Margherita Maccapani Misson and Italian architect Barbara Ballabio.

The outpost’s design uses reconfigured archival pieces (think vintage furniture and reproductions of artwork and prints from past MissoniHome collections, seen in past Architectural Digest spreads) interwoven with new and modern details. From its terrazzo flooring and tapestries made from repurposed patchworks, to the use of sustainable design materials like Carrara marble pebbles and recycled glass formed through the pâte de verre method, the store’s design concept completely embodies the brand.

Stop by and shop for a knitted dress or sweater in the new Miami store that makes what’s old new again, and breathes life into Missoni’s storied past.