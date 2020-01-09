Room Request! The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

Taking advantage of Cayman Island’s prized Seven Mile Beach, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman epitomizes oceanfront luxury, connecting guests with the ocean throughout their stay with their thoughtfully designed, airy rooms, furnished in neutral upholstering to balance a crisp, color palette against the sparkling Caribbean Sea, and its beachfront offerings, including a glass bottom boat, and guided kayak tours.

Though the Ocean Front Guest Rooms are popular for every day stays, for those looking for a little, or perhaps a lot more, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman presents Seven South, floating above the Caribbean Sea. As the largest in the Caribbean, the 20,000-square-foot series of suites encompasses the top floor of the property’s Ocean Tower (this includes the 8,000-square-foot Grand Cayman penthouse). The 11-bedroom composition was designed in collaboration with Grand Cayman’s operation team and frequent guests; the resort crowdsourced their opinions on ultimate luxury. It’s here where guests recognize the sentiment of connectedness, not just through hotel-guest relations, but also through a guest’s connection to the Cayman Islands’ main features: the ocean, with unobstructed views of the tantalizing azure waters, and the local culture, through the property’s most recent collaboration with local artist, Shane Aquârt, informally known as Dready.

Marc Langevin, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman explains how the connectedness began with an original idea to outfit Seven South in the style of a luxury yacht. The thoughtful design boasts wooden walls, rounded rooms, and oversized windows to transform the living space with pops of turquoise enticing guests to leave the comforts of the suite—as it’s that comfortable it takes some convincing—to actually take a dip in the Caribbean Sea. Sliding doors open to a wrap-around patio of outdoor-indoor living dreams, fashioned with daybeds and linen pillows, tastefully potted plants and unbeatable views as far as the eye can see.

Langevin shares more about the concept of The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman’s Seven Suite as well as the property’s most requested room below.

In general, what’s the most requested room at the property?

At the moment, the most requested room at the property is our Ocean Front Guest room.

What makes it so special?

For our discerning guests, the opportunity to open their balcony shades every morning and look out into the endless Caribbean Sea. The view of the ocean and the proximity to the Ocean Pool and cabanas are a great attribute for this room category.

What is the rate?

Our Seven South Suites feature the 3-bedroom Grand Cayman Penthouse and adjacent two-bedroom suites. The starting rate for the penthouse is $25,000 per night during high season and for the two bedroom suites, $9,500 per night.

What room is your personal favorite?

Our Seven South penthouse. It has a level of elegance and sophistication that is so subtle plus I was involved in the development of the suite from its inception. I loved the process, it was designed and created in collaboration with our operations team so it has a lot more sentimental value for me because of that.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman has had a long-standing relationship with Jamaican born, now local Caymanian artist Shane Aquârt, also known as Dready. The relationship has expanded to include a newly commissioned permanent work of art for Seven South as well as an exclusive personalized keepsake for guests staying in the suite.

Upon departure, Seven South guests will receive a 14 x 7-inch original Dready work of art complete with each guest’s unique characteristics, their names and the date of stay painted on the canvas. We are so pleased to present the new Dready painting for Seven South, which shines a spotlight on the unique experience provided by this ultra-luxurious accommodation in addition to highlighting all that Grand Cayman has to offer to our discerning travelers. From the moment guests arrive at Seven South until their departure from our oceanside haven, now with a Dready piece of their own, we are committed to enhancing the overall guest experience.