The Lyric Suite at 70 Pine is a Home Away From Home

Manhattan’s historic Financial District offers a vibrant buzz of energy with its list of must-see spots such as the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, the pedestrian-only Stone Street, and the iconic Charging Bull statue. The neighborhood is steeped in culture, and serves as the ideal location for the creative young professional. Whether you’re planning a staycation or traveling fro afar to visit New York City, 70 Pine will cater to your every need. The sizable building is a genius fusion between being a hotel, community workspace, and short-term home-away-from-home. Guests have access to a the highest quality hospitality starting with access to the chic communal lobby that really resembles something out of an Urban Outfitters campaign.

The suites at 70 Pine are stylish with eclectic touches, as well as all the modern perks you are accustomed to at home (and some you are not!). The showers are stocked with Malin + Goetz products, the kitchen has coffee from Brooklyn-based Sey coffee roaster, and you will find an impressive record player, with a selection of records to choose from. Fear not, if your favorite sounds are not in your room, head back down to the lobby and choose from the even larger selection of vinyl.

Spend the evening in your suite enjoying the sounds of The Strokes or Jay-Z before you order a few groceries from City Acres Market and savor an in-room meal, or venture out and explore Manhattan–the choice is yours at 70 Pine!

Below, Ravi Hampole, Chief Experience Officer at Lyric, gave us some insight into the property.

What’s the most requested room?

All of our Creative Suites at 70 Pine give guests far more than what you’d expect in a typical hotel room, so it’s tough to overstate just how much you get out of your stay with us, no matter what room. Prep for a presentation, unwind with a cocktail, cook a meal, enjoy a record, host a meeting, and get a great night’s rest–the space becomes yours.

The Studio Suite is a guest favorite. It is large and immersive, especially by New York City standards. It includes a fully equipped kitchen, an elevated, custom-designed sleep experience with Casper, a signature chair by Industry West, local coffee with a barista-level pour over experience, to name just a few of the elements that you’ll find in the room. It is a great representation of what we sought to achieve with Lyric, which is create thoughtfully designed spaces to allow you to do more of what you enjoy when you’re staying with us.

What makes it so special?

We’re looking to build a meaningfully different type of stay, blending the consistency of a hotel, with the advantages and flexibility of a rental for travelers who just want more on the road. We design to unlock more creativity and inspiration, and to put you in the driver’s seat of your exploration of the Lower Manhattan neighborhood.

All of our Creative Suites at 70 Pine have been intentionally designed to bring the history of this iconic building to life–you’ll notice a narrative that looks to harness the ideas of energy that powers the Wall Street neighborhood, yet steeped in the modern, luxurious influences of the Art Deco period.

We’ve also been fortunate enough to work closely with some of the city’s best new artists and brands–photography featured throughout the property is from breakout New York resident Maciek Jasik, and is focused on all New York-based subjects. You’ll also find locally roasted, fresh ground coffee from the team at SEY coffee in Brooklyn and barista-level pour over system from Fellow right in the kitchen of your Creative Suite, among other community-minded touches that you’ll discover during your stay with us.

What is the rate?

Average about $275 for the year, with each month ranging from $175 to $375 based on seasonality.

What room is your personal favorite?

It’s been a dream to debut Lyric in a city with an unparalleled culture and creative community, at a time when travel patterns point to people looking for more independence and neighborhood connection on the road. We feel like we are hitting the sweet spot with the best kind of stay possible, at the perfect time.

It’s hard to choose a favorite room, but I am really proud of our Lyric Loft, our first fully hosted community gathering space for guests. In the Loft, which is your first touchpoint with us in the building, you’ll catch a library from the East Village’s Strand Bookstore and its Books by the Foot program, a vinyl selection curated by Bushwick’s Superior Elevation Records, lighting from Rich Brilliant Willing, and a rotational projection art installation series by Jon Santos’ Common Space Studio.

I like to say we really walked the walk in the sense of creating an authentic sense of community with this project, and the Loft in particular.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

When 70 Pine was built in 1932, then known as the Cities Service Building, it was the third tallest building in the world and the last skyscraper built in Lower Manhattan prior to World War II. There is some amazing history here that we tried to capture in the design of our suites.