Vitamin A is Celebrating 20 Years of Swimwear

Amahlia Stevens, designer of Vitamin A swimwear, founded the brand in 2000 in Southern California where the swimsuits have been designed and produced ever since. The California-born and bred swimwear brand has carved a place in the industry for itself by prioritizing eco-friendly practices. Over the years Vitamin A has introduced six different eco-friendly fabrications throughout their collections.

At the start of the century there weren’t many swimwear brands with sustainable fabrications. Amahlia Stevens knew she had to make a change and find a way to incorporate sustainability into Vitamin A swimwear. Since then she has used these six eco-friendly fabrications within her Vitamin A brand and influenced the swimwear industry to make more eco-friendly decisions in general.

The sustainable swimwear brand is celebrating their 20th anniversary by launching a 20-piece swim collection that is available now. This celebratory collection takes inspiration from the brand’s past collections while incorporating new elements to celebrate the future of Vitamin A.

Vitamin A’s 20th anniversary collection is made of EcoRib, a recycled nylon fabrication with a touchable, ribbed texture. The different style swimsuits also feature up-cycled gold rings the brand sourced in the early 2000s. The color palette used in this celebratory collection adds a touch of nostalgia as the first collection from the brand was a 20-piece collection in a similar neutral color palette. At the time a full neutral swimwear collection was new to the industry.

Photo Credit: Purienne