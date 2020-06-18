Room Request! Lido House

May all your past OC fantasies come true at Newport Beach‘s Lido House. This gem is tucked in the heart of the sights and sounds of the famed coastal strip and just steps away from the city’s seaside shopping promenades and the iconic Balboa fun zone. When Lido House opened last year, it became a mecca for locals and tourists alike thanks to its luxurious accommodations, discerning dining options and a vivacious rooftop patio with a sublime view of the sunset.

Each of the property’s 130 spacious guestrooms and five tri-level private cottages will inspire a coastal sojourn; imagined in a style dubbed ‘Newport Nautical’ by owner Robert Olson, every detail (and none are spared) breathes California seaside. Expect nautical stripes, soaring palm trees, and thoughtful details, like custom-made scents (the lobby’s is Pacific Breeze), unique furnishings, rooms outfitted with Netflix and HBO, and bathrooms stocked with Davines products.

While Seth Cohen may not be included in the list of amenities, guests can enjoy the full-service Boost spa (a HydraFacial will result in a glowing complexion), sip margaritas topped with popsicles on the sprawling rooftop bar, or take to the beach with a curated beach kit in tow (including a beach cruiser, surfboards, umbrellas, and sand toys). Or perhaps, Lounge in a cabana by the saltwater pool while sipping on the house Champagne – Executive Chef Partner Riley Huddlestone flew to Reims to select the vintages himself.

Post-R&R, a visit to one of the on-site dining options like The Mayor’s Table, Topside Roof Deck, or Crew Coffee + Cremerie – the former offers up a stunning array of fresh seafood and the latter, stellar ice cream sandwiches.

Here, Adam Beer, the hotel’s General Manager, gives us a glimpse into the stunning suites and stand-alone cottages at the coastal pearl that is Lido House.

What’s the most requested room at Lido House?

The most requested room(s) at Lido House are our five custom-designed, three-story Cottages, each designed by a local Newport Beach-based designer.

What makes it so special?

The residential-style cottages span 1,500 square feet and feature full kitchens, expansive rooftop decks with a fireplace and gas grill, two bedrooms and a living room, showcasing masterfully designed interiors. Each cottage is named after the islands in Newport Beach and features a distinctive motif, tapping five elite Newport Beach-based firms: Grace Blu Design, Jennifer Mehditash Design, Brooke Wagner Design, Erica Bryen Design, and Blackband Design. The Cottages are a coveted reservation at Lido House and intended for more extended stays and an experience unlike the next, and give a home away from home feel.

What is the rate?

Rates start at $1,000.

What room is your personal favorite?

The Collins Cottage is my personal favorite for its rooftop deck. It has tons of space to entertain from a large gazebo to dining table and seating areas. You can enjoy Newport’s year-round great weather and socialize in a memorable setting and coastal accommodations. There’s a photo-worthy art installation on the rooftop deck that says, “Stay Awhile,” exactly what I wish I could do.

What’s your personal favorite dining experience?

My favorite culinary offering at The Mayor’s Table is our Chef’s Counter experience. Every Thursday, hotel guests and locals have the chance to reserve an intimate seven-course dinner, curated by Lido House’s Executive Chef Partner Riley Huddleston and Executive Chef Janine Falvo. This “no menu” culinary experience comes with unique beverage pairings, including Lido House’s custom champagne blend in partnership with Piper-Heidsieck, and is bookable through Tock.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms

Lido House offers “Fun Zone” arcade games in honor of the famed Balboa Fun Zone, including Skeet Balls, Pop-a-Shot and Pac-Man. Lido House is also one of the first hotels in the US to blend and bottle their own champagne in partnership with a major champagne house, Piper-Heidsieck – a first for the brand. Guests can experience Lido House’s exclusive champagne blend at The Mayor’s Table and Topside – the only rooftop bar in Newport Beach located on the top floor of the hotel. It has the best sunset views!

Tell us more about Newport Beach as a unique destination.

From sunset cruises to surf lessons, wine tastings and harbor-front promenades, boutique and brand name retail that exude style synonymous with SoCal-chic and epicurean adventures throughout, Newport Beach offers more things to do and more ways to spend your stay. With the largest recreational harbor on the west coast, Newport Beach offers ten miles of extraordinary fishing, boating, swimming, surfing, and aquatic sports activities. The luxury seaside destinations is home to the Newport Beach Film Festival, Newport to Ensenada Yacht Race, Restaurant Week and Newport Beach Independence Day on the Bay– inviting travelers from all over the world to indulge in its sophisticated and aspirational lifestyle. As one of the surfing capitals of the world, Newport Beach boasts some of the best surf spots including The Wedge – the biggest swell in Southern California and known for its shore breaking waves.