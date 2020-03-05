Room Request! Dream Downtown

Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood is a tapestry of culture, cuisine, style, and personality. The community is amplified by staple landmarks such as Chelsea Market, The Highline, and Chelsea Piers, three spots that attract families, couples, and groups of friends alike. Chelsea is the ideal home base for any New York City staycation or weekend getaway. The Dream Downtown hotel is located just on the other side of Ninth Avenue from Chelsea Market, allowing you to take a quick walk over for coffee in the morning or opt for a full Chelsea Food Tour through the iconic market.

The hotel offers guests spacious accommodations that are dog-friendly upon request, as well as a list of dining and nightlife options within the property, allowing for an easy night out. Make reservations at the legendary Philippe Chow restaurant for a swanky Beijing-style experience. Recently, the hotel integrated 15,000 red roses into its lobby bar, creating a romantic atmosphere during the colder months when you might just want to stay inside a bit longer. Grab a tasty cocktail, snap a few photos, and relax at the Winter Rose Garden before venturing outside for your city adventures.

In June of 2019 Dream Downtown and Saatchi Art partnered to showcase a selection of mixed-media artwork by street artist Bollee Patino. Currently on view in the hotel’s gallery space are several stunning pieces of art created by other emerging artists in an effort to introduce hotel guests and locals to a broader cultural experience. The partnership currently has a spotlight on up-and-coming creatives Neil Powell, a Brooklyn-based artist who works with discarded book covers, and Alejandro Aboli, a Madrid-born photographer who carefully plays with the relationship between reality and fiction.

Below, the Hotel Manager at Dream Downtown, Felipe Muñoz, gives us an inside look at the hotel.

What’s the most requested room?

The most requested rooms are the ones that provide direct access to The Beach (the pool area at the hotel), which includes the Gold King Pool Room, Accessible Gold King Pool Room and Platinum Suite.

What makes it so special?

These rooms directly connect to the Beach, so you can walk out your door and be at the pool, which is very convenient. They also have a small terrace area where you can enjoy breakfast in the morning or a cocktail in the afternoon if you want a bit of privacy. The guests also appreciate the vivacious atmosphere, as the pool is the place to be during the summer, and all rooms come equipped with upscale amenities, like Wi-Fi, Samsung LED TV with iPod and computer connectivity media hub, plush pillow-top beds, goose down pillows, 350-thread-count Egyptian cotton linens, state-of-the-art-in-room lighting and recessed audio speakers in guest bathrooms and more.

What is the rate?

During the summertime, the suites and King rooms price around $600 per night.

What room is your personal favorite?

The Platinum King is my personal favorite. The room type offers an amazing view of the Manhattan skyline and a spectacular interior design. It is incredibly spacious and has multiple windows to provide an incredible view of the city.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

Dream Downtown has the only sand beach in Manhattan, which is pretty cool. We also have interesting arts programming, as we launched a partnership with Saatchi Art–the world’s leading online art gallery–to feature a roster of emerging artists in our gallery space, located outside of the Benjamin salon. We also have an American flag on one of the lobby walls that’s made out of 2,500 beer cans!