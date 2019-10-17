Room Request! Château Saint-Martin & Spa

While explorers have yet to find the verified Garden of Eden, the Château Saint-Martin & Spa seems to get pretty damn close. This cliff top hotel is beautifully crafted with expertly-manicured gardens, breathtaking views overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, and offers some of the finest hospitality and luxury amenities anywhere in the world. The property is also only a short drive either south to bustling cities like Nice, Cannes, or Monte Carlo, as well as north or west to the medieval villages tucked into the mountains. Whether one’s idea of a vacation is to lounge on a beach, or to get competitive with the locals in a game of pétanque, the Château Saint-Martin seems to have anything one could want in a luxury vacation. Since the hotel is naturally coveted by travelers looking to get away, DuJour caught up with the property’s own Valerie Muller about the go-to specs to seek out

What is your personal favorite room?

My favorite room would be the Deluxe Junior Suite, overlooking the Mediterranean. The suite’s upper level has a stunning marble bathroom and round bathtub, which overlooks the sea and gardens of the property, while the lower level offers a large lounge space for ultimate relaxation.

What is an interesting fact about the hotel?

Château Saint-Martin & Spa is located on 32 acres of gardens overlooking the entire Mediterranean. The property is all about nature and gastronomy. It even has a Michelin-starred restaurant with Chef Jean-Luc Lefrançois.

Can you describe the area surrounding Château Saint-Martin?

The area surrounding the property is dotted with century-old olive trees, flower gardens, and aromas that enrapture your senses. The property is close to the medieval village of Vence and Saint-Paul, The Maeght Foundation, local wineries, and galleries. Additionally, it’s only a 30-minute drive from the seaside and the Nice International Airport.

What is the most requested room at the hotel and what makes it special/the most requested room? What is the rate for this room?

The most requested room is the Prestige Junior Suite (600 square feet), which is usually requested by repeat guests of the property. This is the most frequently requested room because it’s very spacious and bright as it offers two large windows and French doors open to a large terrace offering 360° panoramic views of the region.

What is the rate?

The rate for this room ranges between 700 € and 1340 €.