Pop Open a Bubbly Experience from Krug x Air’s Champagne Parlor

Good things come in Krug packaging—and the Champagne house’s new offering with Air’s Champagne Parlour is no exception. In honor of La Fête du Champagne 2020, a virtual celebration of bubbly around the world, the French label and the West Village champagne bar (best known for it’s caviar and playful neon signage) created a special at-home experience for bubbly aficionados in New York City.

Whether you’re an expert or a novice on fine champagne culture, the Krug CaviAIR TOGO BOX has everything you’ll need to arrange a stellar bubbles and caviar tasting in the comfort of your own dwelling. Available from October 21 to 24 for pick-up or delivery at $179 ($169 pre-sale), each cherry hued box provides a half bottle of Krug Grande Cuvée, Kaluga Grand Imperial CaviAIR, and a caviar kit with chips and other accompaniments, as well as a chic mother of pearl spoon.

After you’ve popped the bottle and poured yourself a glass, be sure to scan the QR code found inside the box for a thoughtfully curated playlist. Music always pairs well with a buzz.