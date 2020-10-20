Chicago is welcoming a number of buzzy new breweries and eateries this season. Ørkenoy recently opened its doors in the Humboldt Park neighborhood under the leadership of co-founders Jonny Ifergan and chef Ryan Sanders. The team enlisted Chicago-based Range Design & Architecture to create the Danish-inspired minimalist design aesthetic. From hosting art installations and pop-up performances to offering exclusive housemade brews and elevated cuisine such as smørrebrød (Scandinavian open-faced sandwiches), this multipurpose space brings together an artistic energy with welcoming hospitality.

After a day spent shopping on Magnificent Mile, you can now stop into Crushed by Giants for a cold pint paired with delectable dishes.

“We didn’t only want to provide the freshest possible beer; we knew we needed food that was equally delicious,” says owner Greg Shuff of DryHop Brewing and Roebuck. Must-have menu items include savory steak tacos with housemade tortillas and tangy shrimp ceviche.

Formerly a Wicker Park sports bar, 4 Star Restaurant Group’s Doug Dunlay and Finch Beer Company’s Jamie Lisac have recently unveiled The Perch, a stylish microbrewery with a penchant for breaking the mold. The fashionable brewpub features a 12-barrel brewing system for Finch beer—and possibly cider down the line. As for culinary options, chef Dan Harris is behind the wood-fired, grill-focused menu, with dishes like steak with a buttermilk béarnaise.