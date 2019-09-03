Cha Cha Matcha Will Go Anywhere With You Now

Prepare yourselves, matcha drinkers. Cha Cha Matcha, the adorable pastel-hued tea shop with locations in New York City and Los Angeles, has an announcement. Cha Cha Matcha serves up delicious drinks and pastries made with matcha, a bright green powder that is packed with caffeine, L-theanine and antioxidants. The brand has evolved into a mecca for Instagrammers because of the picture-perfect decor at all of its locations, but also because their products are high-quality and offer real results. Savor a matcha tea and enjoy the focused energy that comes along with each and every sip.

The downside is that not everyone has the time to visit a trendy Cha Cha Matcha location (even though we always want to). Which is why on September 3, Cha Cha Matcha is launching ready-to-drink canned beverages that you can take on-the-go. The cans themselves are super on-brand, featuring pink, green, blue, orange, and yellow packaging, encouraging you to post a selfie of you and your canned Cha Cha Matcha drink and continue the Instagram craze.

Cha Cha Matcha’s new canned beverages will be available for $3.99 each and will come in four flavors: Activated Charcoal Matcha, Half N Half Matcha Lemonade, Matcha Green Tea, and Ginger Turmeric Matcha. All variations will be sold at the brand’s five locations across New York and Los Angeles, online, and select retailers.