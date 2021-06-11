Behind the Scenes at The Fairmont Hotel Vancouver

The Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, a Canadian landmark, made for a memorable photo shoot with actress Lili Reinhart in early May. Shooting on the hotel’s rooftop, its grand staircase and the luxurious Morning­side Suite, the Canadian-based team of photographer Royal Gilbert and stylist Olivia LeBlanc scoured the property for the best vantage points.

First opened in May 1939 by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the hotel recently underwent a $75 million, multiphase renovation to its 557 guest rooms and suites and has a new restaurant and meeting spaces. The Forbes Travel Guide 4-star-rated, Condé Nast Traveler Readers Choice Awarded hotel, which boasts TripAdvisor’s Certificate of Excellence, was the perfect backdrop for the actress.

Reinhart danced to Duke Dumont’s “Ocean Drive (Hed Kandi Apres House Edit)” while she tried on runway looks for the shoot.“We cranked up the volume,” says LeBlanc, “because Lili had been shooting until 3 A.M. that morning and we needed to keep her energized.” Reinhart was laid-back and comfortable on set at the hotel. “Working with Lili was so lovely,” says LeBlanc. “We shot so many looks in just a few hours and in various locations…she was such a trooper!”