Meet Willo, Your Digital Farmers Market

Newly launched, Willo is the world’s first vertical farm share, an AI-powered indoor farming experience that’s rethinking the way plants are grown and consumed. Through the Willo Member App, members can select and monitor their plants from seed to harvest. Members will be able to choose their farm-to-table delivery schedule, select their crops and begin their harvest journey that will produce its first bounty and show up at their door. Produce such as Toscano Kale, Joi Choi, Onion Microgreens and Genovese Basil are on offer to start with fruits, vegetables, berries and root vegetables coming later in 2022. We spoke with the San Jose-based brand’s co-founder, Sam Bertram to learn more about this innovative tech startup.

What’s Willo’s mission?

Our mission is to restore people’s connection to their food using the most technologically advanced and environmentally forward process to deliver optimized, individualized nutrition to everyone through the power of plants. We use 99 percent less land and water than traditional agriculture and our technologically advanced cultivation platform utilizes automation, AI and plant science innovations to perfect every aspect of the plant. Members establish their own connection with what they’re growing—from start to finish—until it lands on their table for a meal. One can think of it as their own personal produce aisle or their digital farmers market.

How would you describe the appeal of the app?

Imagine owning your own farm share and monitoring its cultivation and growth from your couch or your beach chair….that’s what Willo has made into reality. Through the Willo Member App, members select and monitor their plants from seed to harvest. Due to the immense control over the plant’s experience, the crop is cultivated to a perfect quality and yield year-round. The result is superior, nutrient-dense and perfectly clean produce that’s delivered on a recurring schedule and ready to eat.

What’s special about Willo’s technology?

Willo’s proprietary indoor vertical farming technology, where crops are grown inside a completely controlled climate, uses 99 percent less land and water than traditional agriculture. The technologically advanced cultivation platform utilizes automation, AI and plant science innovations to perfect every aspect of the plant. Each crop is cared for and cultivated by a fleet of autonomous Growbots that maintain each plant on behalf of the member.

What response have you been getting from customers so far?

I always knew there was a desire and need for Willo’s service, but to see the people’s passionate feedback and willingness to dive in has been nothing short of immensely inspiring. Their ardor towards personal health and wellness alongside combating climate change is so aligned with Willo’s mission. You always hope that what you’ve set out to launch resonates with people.