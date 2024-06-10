Room Request! Zafiro Palace Andratx

Zafiro Palace Andratx is a family-owned hotel, the first in its class to pioneer the luxury all-inclusive concept in Mallorca. In 2024, the resort unveiled Zafiro Club suites, catering to luxury travelers seeking exclusivity and premium services. The five-star, all-suite retreat is surrounded by sweeping views of the Serra de Tramuntana mountain range overlooking the shimmering turquoise sea, built around the contours of a towering mountain with a unique horizontal architectural design that capitalizes on outdoor spaces. Five restaurants, a trio of garden and skyscape infinity pools, a luxurious spa and wellness center, and bespoke amenities bring the splendor of the island into the grounds of the hotel. The new Zafiro Club suites are appointed with a private pool or hydro massage bathtub and a secluded terrace offering unrivaled views. Just a short stroll away from the serene seaside village of Camp de Mar and a quick drive from the lively harbor town of Port d’Andratx, the resort is surrounded by natural beauty. Ten minutes down the road lies the Puerto Portals, the island’s most prestigious yachting harbor, where guests can enjoy chartered boat tours or designer shops.

DuJour spoke with the property’s global marketing director, Cecilia Svane, to learn more about this special property.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The Owner Suite, which is our largest and most exceptional suite offering over 2,000 square-feet of space plus an expansive private terrace.

What makes it so special?

This unique suite boasts its own pool and secluded terrace, complete with Balinese beds, sun loungers, and an outdoor dining area with sweeping views of the rugged Serra de Tramuntana mountains and white sand beaches. Guests enjoy two bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, dressing rooms, a spacious living room and a hydromassage bath. Thoughtful details abound, including Jo Loves bathroom amenities, daily minibar refills, fresh snacks and more. The meticulously designed space is bathed in natural light during the day, making it the perfect place to enjoy the island’s natural beauty.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

From $1,800 per night.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The resort is nestled into the contours of a towering mountain, and the walls of the main building are crafted from gorgeous stone that is original to the site, enhancing the natural, raw beauty of the space. Additionally, our suites are adorned with locally sourced art from the female-owned ABA Art Lab. These pieces showcase organic shapes on two distinct materials: paper painted with watercolors and natural canvases made from palm plants, a material traditionally used in weaving Mallorcan-style baskets.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

They all offer something great, but I love the Junior Penthouse Suite with plunge pool. These are gorgeous two-story suites with panoramic views, a private outdoor plunge pool and terrace with lush plants, seating area and Balinese bed. Everything you need for a memorable vacation!

What’s a special perk or amenity that no one knows about?

As a memento of their stay, guests receive a vanity case designed by the family-run Teixits Vicens, one of the island’s only traditional artisanal fabric makers. The fabric, known as “Cloth of Tongues” (Llenguas Mallorquines in Spanish), originally arrived in Mallorca via the ancient Silk Route. The vibrant colors of the designs—yellow, green, and blue—serve as a reminder of the golden Mediterranean sunshine, lush hillsides and crystal-clear ocean.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

A megalithic structure made of stone called cromlech was discovered while building the hotel. Multiple stories high, this unique circular stone structure was studied and analyzed, and subsequently deemed part of the Mallorca Historical Patrimony due to its significant historical value. As a result, the hotel is built circularly, around the cromlech, and the monument is incorporated into unique design elements, such as an exposed stone wall in the lobby.