Room Request! Wymara Resort & Villas

Wymara Resort and Villas in Turks and Caicos (formerly The Gansevoort) is an intimate beach resort located directly on the pristine white sands of Grace Bay Beach in Providenciales, just 15 minutes from the international airport. Beyond the open-air lobby covered in bougainvilleas, guests enjoy a 7,000 square-foot mosaic-tiled swimming pool with floating island pods, spa, fitness center and two signature restaurants helmed by Australian chef Andrew Mirosch (the fine dining restaurant, Indigo, and the al fresco beachside, Zest). The 91 newly-renovated, well-appointed, modern rooms and suites are equipped with Dyson hairdryers, Frette bathrobes and towels, Aesop amenities and many suites with washer/dryers and full kitchens. The sustainably-minded resort has banned all single use plastic bottles and containers from the property instead featuring water dispensers and reusable bottles and glasses. Since no one likes to waste precious beach time by running around looking for Covid-19 testing, the property has made the process super simple by offering free, rapid antigen testing each day so travelers can return home easily and safely. The most recent addition to the resort is seven brand new four-and-five bedroom villas, located less than 10 minutes drive from the resort. The villas sit just above the shallow waters of Turtle Tail with dramatic ocean views. Villa guests enjoy access to a private Sports Club with lap pool, tennis and pickleball court, open air game room and gym. DuJour spoke with Wymara’s general manager Jorge Collazo to find out more about this special property.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The Beach Level rooms and specifically the One Bedroom Suites or the Grand Deluxe Ocean Front Studio.

What makes them so special?

People love the fact that with being on the ground floor they can just walk off their terrace onto the lawn, then the natural dunes and the white sandy beach. No need to deal with elevators or stairs. The other part that is special is the fact that our ground floor rooms are a bit elevated, so you still have a beautiful view of the ocean.

What is the nightly rate for these rooms?

The Grand Deluxe rooms start at $1,200 and the One Bedroom Ocean Front suites start at $1,455.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

We are the only modern architecture hotel on the island, a complete departure from the colonial style of all other hotels on the island.

What’s your personal favorite room and why?

Our Four Bedroom Amuse Villa. All of our villas are pretty spectacular with the most amazing views over the shallow bay. The colors of that bay are what inspired our current tag line, ‘It really is that blue,’ the gamut of blues is like nothing I had ever seen before! What makes the Amuse Villa ever more special is that it has a water slide that drops you right onto the shallow bay. Two glasses of rosé and the water slide and one becomes a kid all over again!

What’s your favorite design element on property?

Our 7,000 square-foot-pool. I love how it is cocooned in between our three buildings and how it boldly welcomes our guests from the moment they set foot in our lobby. It brings lots of smiles right at check in and you can actually see the guests switch into vacation mode in front of your eyes!

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Our beach keeps on growing! Our location on Grace Bay has always had the largest area of sand, meaning the distance between the dune and the water, and it keeps of getting larger. It seems that our privileged location at the center of the west arch of Grace Bay Beach makes the ocean currents keep on depositing sand on our beach. Since the hotel was built, the sand area has grown by about 70 feet!