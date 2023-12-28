Room Request! The Weston

Nestled in the heart of the green mountains, equidistant to Stratton Mountain and Okemo Mountain Resort, The Weston offers an elegant and serene retreat in southern Vermont. Run by the Sharp Family, this nostalgic, luxury estate is the perfect destination for nomads and romantics alike. Offering nine guest rooms and three suites, the style of each is carefully curated to create a simultaneously antique and modern feel. The original home was built in the 1950s and the team has honored that framework while also providing the only unparalleled luxury boutique hotel experience in the region. Many decorative pieces were collected by the family and date back to the 1800s. The greatest appeal, perhaps, is the unparalleled dining experience. Executive chef Bretton Combs serves delicious French country cuisine with ingredients sourced from local Vermont farms. The wine selection is well curated with unique and limited-production wines available.

Whether you are searching for a ski season getaway, a summer escape or to take in the vibrant fall colors, this boutique inn offers incredible experiences for all seasons. With a full service spa and yoga room, bocce court and fire pit there is plenty to do on property, but the town is also home to beautiful hiking trails and the Weston Theater Company. The Weston will also be offering shuttle services to the local ski mountains for guests interested in heading to the slopes during their stay.

DuJour spoke with the property’s general manager Malin Reina to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

Suite Seven

What makes it so special?

The suite comprises an elegant private library with a spacious workspace, a thoughtfully designed bedroom offering ample space and privacy and a quaint living room, perfect for socializing and lounging. Suite Seven seamlessly blends innovation with classicism, with every design detail consciously curated to complement the other. The private library, complete with a fireplace and custom wet bar, provides a welcoming space with large windows providing guests with natural sunlight. Meanwhile, the grand master bedroom, featuring a second fireplace and a bathroom adorned with spacious marble vanities and a walk-in shower, embodies the elegant reflection of Edwardian sensibility. Seven is a suite that transports you through time to an oasis of tranquility and refined country living.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

From $1,800

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

The property combines elegance, exemplary service and a truly spectacular dining experience with an exciting adventurous wine program. The wine list alone is reason enough to visit The Weston.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

Room Three. One is enveloped in a cocoon of federal warmth and peace. Room three underscores the old statement that good things come in small packages. To say that room three with its wonderful bathroom and river view is the definition of serenity is to say nothing at all.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The 1920s original framed Pan Am posters

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

Le Spa, a state-of-the-art jewel box of serenity is dedicated to the holistic well-being and rejuvenation of all the senses. Its thoughtful contemporary menu is crafted to promote your overall wellness, from relieving tension and stress to restoring vitality and hydration. At Le Spa, you can renew both body and spirit. The word to describe Le Spa at the Weston is bijoux.