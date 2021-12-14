Room Request! The Peninsula Beverly Hills

The Peninsula Beverly Hills is the crown jewel of Beverly Hills hotels. As the only AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Five Star-rated hotel in Southern California every year since 1993, its elegant and modern 195 guest rooms (which includes 38 suites and 17 private villas spread out across the property’s lush gardens) are an sanctuary away from the bustling city. From their stellar concierge team to little touches like embroidering guests’ initials on their pillowcases, the home-away-from-home service is unparalleled. Marble bathrooms, a pastel color palette peppered with botanical fabrics from Brunschwig & Fils and Manuel Canovas make the guest rooms feel like a luxurious apartment.

We spoke with the Peninsula’s managing director, Offer Nissenbaum, to get the inside scoop on what makes this property so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

Our Grand Deluxe guest room

What makes it so special?

It’s spacious, filled with natural light and makes you feel right at home. It’s extremely spacious including a sitting room and large bathroom makes this room the ultimate comfort that our guest look for.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

Starting at $1,095 per night

What’s your personal favorite room and why?

My personal favorite room is the Villa Studio. This room has a separate entrance and exit, allowing the guest complete privacy. Located in the Villa section surrounded by a view of our lush garden and fountains makes this room feel residential.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

The Peninsula Beverly Hills is a cornerstone of L.A. culture, sophistication and glamour. This year, we celebrated our 30th anniversary by partnering with mixed-media artist, Ashley Longshore. Ashley is a visionary and entrepreneur with unmatched charisma and embodies an essence that resonates deeply with the spirit of our legendary hotel.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

Guests staying with us will get the Peninsula experience from the moment they step off the plane with an elevated airport pickup and transfer. For those booking a suite, Jimmy will be there to greet you right at the gate, whisk you through the airport to a private car and ensure that by the time you arrive at the hotel, you have everything you need–from room service waiting in room to a special amenity. Additionally, those booking a suite will have access to their own BMW for the duration of their stay.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

My favorite design element of the hotel is that we are not designed like a typical hotel. We have carefully designed the hotel so that our guests feel as if they are in their home away from home. The Peninsula is a more intimate, low rise and spread out hotel with lush gardens, florals and fountains like an estate.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

With our Peninsula Time offering, guests can check in as early as they’d like or stay as late as they’d like during check-out–as long as they give us the times they prefer, we will make it happen!