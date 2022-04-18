Room Request! Inn at Nicewonder Farm

Nestled in the vine covered hills of Bristol, Virginia stands a rustic modern getaway where time moves slower and relaxation is your main focus. The 28-room Inn at Nicewonder Farm is founded in soothing colors and luxe textiles accented by pops of playful art. The result is an inviting, cozy feel that sinks into your subconscious upon arrival. In addition to the Inn, the property also has a few yurts that provide a truly private experience. Later this year, expect little luxuries like a fitness yurt, spa, and pool with cabanas overlooking the vineyards.

Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards is secluded, but that doesn’t mean you won’t have everything at your fingertips. Hickory is the property’s upscale dining restaurant. Helmed by James Beard-nominated chef Travis Milton, the menu is founded in local ingredients integrated into creative dishes you won’t soon forget. The plating is as much an artform as the composition of the dishes themselves. While Hickory has every marker of a white glove restaurant, the atmosphere is delightfully laid back. Just beyond the yurt village lies the indoor/outdoor eatery, Taste. The casual counterpart to Hickory is a great place to experience a tasting of the property’s wine paired with an expertly curated charcuterie plate. Expect a playful menu filled with well crafted sandwiches and southern delicacies like pimento cheese dip.

DuJour spoke with general manager, Mara Bouvier, to learn more about this special property.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

Room 401. It’s a King Suite on the fourth floor.

What makes it so special?

The sprawling balcony overlooking the pond and vineyards is a great place to kick back with a glass of wine. Or, you can pull the curtains back and take in the views from either the spacious living area or plush bedroom. The suite stays stocked with plenty of snacks and beverages, and with the suite being nearly 600 square feet, there’s plenty of room to spread out and relax.

What is the nightly rate for these suites?

Rates start at $590 per night.

What’s your personal favorite room and why?

Room 404. It’s a King room with a sitting area. It’s uniquely partitioned with a television embedded on either side, one facing the bed and one facing the living area. So, you can cozy up together, or have space to yourself.

What’s a fun fact about the property?

Kevin Nicewonder (one of the family namesakes behind Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards) commissioned artist Kevin Sloan to create two very unique paintings for The Inn. The first greets you above the fireplace in the main lobby and the second is in the presidential suite.