Room Request! Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets

With 125 modern suites, Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets feels like an intimate oasis on the southern end of Isla Mujeres, located a 25-minute boat trip from Cancun, Mexico. Part of Hyatt’s luxurious all-inclusive, adults-only portfolio, this property is built into the natural landscape. Staying at the property includes personalized butler service, unlimited dining and drinks and 24-hour concierge service. In addition, each stunning suite features elevated amenities such as a fully stocked wine cooler and a bathroom with dual rain showers. Guests have access to five dining restaurants, two casual venues and various bars and lounges to dine at including a rooftop terrace featuring infinity pools and fireplaces.

DuJour spoke with the property’s general manager Mourad Essafi to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The Honeymoon Ocean Front Suite

What makes it so special?

This luxurious suite boasts a spacious layout with a king-size bed, a generous living area and an expansive fully furnished terrace. The lavish bathroom features an oversized rain shower, double vanities, a full-length mirror and a spacious walk-in closet. The separate living area also offers ample seating and connects seamlessly to the beautifully furnished private terrace, complete with a hot tub overlooking the beachfront. Overall, the combination of luxurious amenities, stunning views, and ultimate comfort makes this suite a guest favorite.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

The average rate for this room is around $3,000 per night, including water transfers, culinary experiences at five à la carte restaurants, top-shelf spirits, activities, butler service, and more.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

One design element that is truly captivating is the resort’s Temple, a majestic oceanfront venue crafted from Mexican bamboo and organic materials by architect Javier Una. This architectural marvel designed to resemble a manta ray not only boasts stunning aesthetics for hosting activities and events, but also embodies sustainability and bio-architecture principles, reflecting the property’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

What’s an interesting titbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets is deeply committed to sustainability, it’s a resort with purpose. Aligned with Hyatt’s World of Care platform, the resort prioritizes sustainable practices, including energy efficiency, waste reduction and water conservation, as well as marine ecosystem preservation and responsible tourism through an alliance with the non-profit Saving Our Sharks Foundation. Guests play a vital role in these efforts, as their stay directly supports initiatives that highlight responsible fishing and protection of the pristine marine ecosystems of Mexico. By pioneering these endeavors, the resort aims to establish new benchmarks for eco-conscious luxury, providing guests with an immersive experience that aligns with their values and fosters environmental stewardship.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

One of our favorite spaces is the Paramount Suite Ocean Front. Its ground-floor location grants breathtaking vistas of the Caribbean Sea, offering mesmerizing sunsets and pristine ocean views. Beyond its scenic charm, this one-bedroom suite stands out for its generous layout, featuring a spacious living room area and a luxurious king-size bed, providing both comfort and relaxation. Additionally, the presence of a distinct living area with a six-person bar and a separate bathroom adds to its allure, making it the perfect setting for intimate gatherings and creating lasting memories.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

The resort is home to the island’s only Hammam, a traditional Turkish steam bath, a Floatarium and touchless therapies. The Hammam is renowned for its detoxifying properties, exfoliating benefits and ability to promote clear skin and deep relaxation. Meanwhile, the Floatarium provides guests with a serene oasis, combining Epsom salts, warm water and darkness to create an experience that aids in alleviating chronic pain, reducing tension, elevating dopamine levels, and enhancing sleep quality.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Our unique arrival experience reinforces a feeling of being worlds away. Guests embark on a scenic journey from mainland Cancun’s Marina Hacienda del Mar, sailing across the sparkling Caribbean Sea aboard our exclusive resort boat or catamaran transfer. This extraordinary journey serves as an unforgettable introduction to the paradise awaiting them on our tranquil island oasis. Despite our secluded ambiance, you’re also never far from the vibrant energy of Cancun. It’s the best of both worlds–the excitement of Cancun within reach, yet the serene seclusion of our barefoot luxury experience.