Room Request! Habtoor Palace Dubai

In a city as dazzling and sprawling as Dubai, it’s easy to forget that the metropolis of superlative structures was once entirely desert. Rapidly developed over the last 40 years–and still a skyline of cranes and construction in progress–the majority of hotels embrace the modernity of the future, rather than honor the past. At Habtoor Palace Dubai, LXR Hotels & Resorts, however, the luxury hotel channels the opulence of the former Metropolitan Hotel–one of the original hotels where the expatriate community flocked when Dubai began expanding in the 1960s.

“Metropolitan hotel was a hotspot, but further out of the city–now it’s at the center of Business Bay between Dubai Marina, Media City and New Dubai,” explains Christophe Mousset, the hotel’s general manager, addressing how the city limits expanded to position existing outskirt neighborhoods at the center of it all. “Habtoor Palace is Dubai’s first-ever integrated urban resort so it was important to create this property in such a central location. Guests are at the nucleus of Dubai.” Though the hotel was demolished and relocated, its legacy transferred to what is now Habtoor Palace with its seven restaurants that include a world-class steakhouse, Latin American-fusion, and Asian cuisine that also host specific experiences like high tea and champagne brunch. “We feel like the property’s unique story sets it apart from other properties in Dubai,” says Mousset.

Designed in the style of French Neoclassicism, Habtoor Palace evokes grand qualities of a Parisian palace from first entrance through its temple-sized doors to a shimmering lobby gilded in gold, grounded by symmetrical marble staircases and centered by a 1,200 piece hand-cut crystal chandelier. “The theme serves the hotel across multiple verticals: its Palace naming reminiscent of the French Maisons de Maitre, both very grand yet residential,” says Mousset, assuring that during your stay you’ll feel at home. The hotel’s 52 opulent suites are fit for the world’s most discerning travelers.

Below, Mousset shares more about the history, location and experiences at Habtoor Palace Dubai.

What is the most requested room at the property?

Our Diplomat Suites are the most requested because they offer ample space for both living, working and leisure. They are also complimented by our signature butler service. At a higher price point, the Sir Winston Churchill Suite is also frequently requested by a wide variety of guests for various occasions including government delegations, private majilis nights and creative product launches. The two-story sprawling suite is actually bigger than the hotel’s 800-square-meter ballroom.

What makes them so special?

Their residential feel, versatile and ample space make it the perfect home-away-from-home. We are blessed with two fantastic brands–the Habtoor name enjoys great recognition in the region, and LXR Hotels & Resorts and Hilton are internationally recognized for offering the best of luxury and upscale amenities.

What is the nightly rate for these rooms?

Diplomat Suite rate starts at AED 2,000 per night (about $544 USD). The Sir Winston Churchill Suite rate starts at AED 50,000 per night (about $13,612 USD)

What room is your personal favorite room and why?

Our Empire Suites. They just feel like home. Like most of our suites, it also includes a connected deluxe room so it gives me and my spouse even more versatility to organize the space as we see fit. We can truly make it feel like our home. Part of the view overlooks our residential complex as well as the hotel’s atrium, which always reminds me of the most elegant Parisian palaces back home.

How does Habtoor Palace connect to its locale–both in defining the history of the Habtoor neighborhood and Dubai in general?

Habtoor Palace Dubai enjoys a direct connection to the Habtoor family legacy. The palace features a collection of stories and treasures collected from their journey around the world. The most discerning guests will find these artifacts distilled in every lieu: the hotel’s French neo-classical design, The Polo Bar and its equestrian heritage, or the two legacy suites of the hotel–a custom made Bentley Suite, along with Sir Winston Churchill Suite filled with memorabilia located at the very top floor.

Do you work with any local purveyors or have any partnerships with local brands?

Yes! Our chief concierge, Devanand Pareva, has been in Dubai for over 25 years and is an integral part of the our team. She has the key to the city and helps make guests’ dreams come true. Habtoor Palace Dubai takes great pride in curating a unique local journey for its guests: desert safari with a dinner under the stars, elevated afternoon tea on top of the world’s tallest Burj Khalifa and more.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Habtoor Palace Dubai is home to La Perle by Dragone–the region’s first permanent show, created by the legendary artistic director Franco Dragone. This aqua-theatrical performance is a clockwork-precision choreography of AV, technology and immersive artistic performances.