Room Request! Four Seasons Resort Jackson Hole

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole has been a preferred playground for elite travelers and die-hard skiers and snowboarders for two decades thanks to its prime location at the base of Jackson Hole mountain. The ski-in/ski-out property—with 106 rooms refreshed last year by San Francisco—based interior design firm Brayton Hughes with sophisticated mountain-inspired furnishings and forest green settees—features an on-site spa; a heated outdoor swimming pool and three hot tubs; three dining options; and an expansive art collection with more than 2,000 works by local and American artists. Celebrating its 20th anniversary this month, the resort is pulling out all the stops including a stylish speakeasy and a newly launched once-in-a-lifetime experience, A Day with the Wolves. The exclusive journey includes an all-day field trip replete with a fully-customizable gourmet lunch and flight via private jet to Livingston, Montana, at the northern edge of Yellowstone National Park. Once there, guests embark on a guided safari with a naturalist in a luxury all-terrain vehicle for an up-close look at gray wolves, Bighorn sheep, moose, elk, bison, and bears. “I think one of the best parts of the experience is being so remote as you step into the natural habitat of the Yellowstone wolf population,” says Cory Carlson, the property’s regional marketing director. “It’s just you, wildlife and nature.”

DuJour spoke with Carlson to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

Our Mountain-Side rooms and suites.

What makes it so special?

Our Mountain-Side rooms and suites are definitely in high demand showcasing dramatic views of Rendezvous Mountain. In summer, you see the sunsets over the mountain, and in winter, you have a prime view of the winter sports action. These gorgeous rooms give guests a prime view of the dramatic beauty of the destination—truly nature’s playground.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

Rates start at $1,400

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

Our year-round heated pool, set at the base of the mountain, is designed to mirror the undulating waters of the adjacent Snake River. Guests can swim as snowflakes swirl overhead or after a long mountain hike. Three hot spring-style jetted hot tubs are the perfect remedy for year-round relaxation after a day of adventure. Passed poolside treats include complimentary s’mores and seasonal hot chocolate.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

Our three-bedroom, plus loft, Rendezvous Residence is newly renovated and offers a true ski-in/ski-out experience. Spectacular views, ultra-private location and an elevator separate from all other guestrooms add to the exclusivity. Guests will experience a gourmet kitchen, butler entrance, and so many luxury touches.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

Our design mixes organic materials such as leather and stone with modern touches, clean lines and colors reflective of the earth. We also this year added an art collection, Wild by Four Seasons, recognizing more than 30 local and regional artists. All works are available for sale, and we work with the artists to create meaningful programming throughout the year.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

Coming in 2024, and exclusively for hotel guests, will be a new speakeasy for guests to discover. Expect elevated cocktails for après and beyond, with the clubby feel of an exclusive mountain lounge.

What is another fun fact about the property?

The founder of Four Seasons, Isadore Sharp, was the original inspiration behind selecting the destination for our only Wyoming property and first mountain luxury property with the brand.