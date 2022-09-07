Beyond the Burj: An Adrenaline-Fueled Journey Through the Emirates

Few things are more synonymous with the Emirates than Dubai’s soaring skyscrapers and its similarly high standard of luxury. Dubai is, of course, a must for any traveler with an affinity for the finer things, but there’s plenty to be found throughout neighboring Emirates—specifically Abu Dhabi, the federation’s largest by a landslide, and Ras Al Khaimah, the northernmost of the seven Emirates and home to the UAE’s tallest mountain peak. And though the two are on opposite ends of the country, visiting both Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah can easily be done in one well-planned trip. In fact, it’s an essential combination for those looking to pair a bit of adventure with leisurely lounging.

Getting to Abu Dhabi from the United States is easier than ever, with direct flights from New York, Chicago, Washington D.C. and more with Etihad, the go-to airline for travel to and from the capital city. Book a lie-flat Business or First class seat—getting a good night’s sleep on this long-haul journey is crucial to maximizing your time in the Emirates, especially when visiting more than one locale. With scores of five-star hotels in the area, choosing your Abu Dhabi accommodations is easy, but the Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas on Saadiyat Island is one of the best.

It goes without saying that no visit to Abu Dhabi is complete without a visit to the Louvre, a striking oasis of beautifully-designed buildings surrounded by the sea. Here, you can enjoy the stunning structure, designed by Pritzker prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel, by booking a sunrise or sunset kayaking session. To see more of Abu Dhabi’s richly diverse topography, visit the Jubail Mangrove Park during high tide, where you’ll wander through the sanctuary alongside the gazelles, herons and turtles.

As a whole, Abu Dhabi’s vast biodiversity is seemingly impossible to capture in one place, but the National Aquarium—the largest in the Middle East—does an impressive job. Located in Al Qana, a buzzing cultural center that debuted just last year, the aquarium is made up of 10 distinctly different spaces, each a world of its own, offering kids and adults of all ages an immersive expedition through the Arabian Gulf. With more than 46,000 animals and a variety of unique, personalized experiences like glass bottom boat tours and diving with sharks, you’ll be surprised at how much there is to explore.

The drive from Abu Dhabi city to Ras Al Khaimah is an adventure in itself, and depending on how much time you want to spend on the road, there are several different—and equally breathtaking—routes to take. Driving directly up the coast will take you through Dubai, where you could spend as little or as long as you’d like before continuing north. Alternatively, heading inland to Al Ain will take you slightly out of the way, but it’s absolutely worth the trek, even if just for a brief stop at Telal Resort’s Zaman Lawal Heritage Village. Here, traditional Emirati culture is shared through food, drink, history and more—sipping Arabic coffee in a classic welcoming salon, wandering the local souk and riding camels—with a luxe modern resort nearby. Booking a few nights at Telal is the perfect retreat, complete with desert safaris, great dining and picturesque dunes.

From Al Ain, the last leg of this road trip through the Emirates clocks in at just under three hours, and another oasis awaits in the form of the Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah. This seaside palace is home to 346 impeccably appointed guest rooms and some of the best restaurants in the area, not to mention the panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and nearby Hajar Mountains. You’ll likely not want to leave the property, but Jebel Jais—the tallest peak in the UAE—is not to be missed. From serene morning hikes and multi-day survival workshops with Adventurati Outdoor to zip-lining in various forms between the mountains, your Emirates adventure is bound to end on a high note.