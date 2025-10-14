Clase Azul Launches A New Tequila For Día de Muertos

Clase Azul México, the Mexican luxury house renowned for its exquisite spirits and hospitality, announces the release of Clase Azul Tequila Día de Muertos Edición Limitada Recuerdos, the fifth and final edition of its annual series Nuestros Recuerdos (“Our Memories”). Presented in a limited edition of just 10,000 decanters, it stands as both a tribute and a keepsake, capturing the spirit of the season in every detail. Día de Muertos, a heart-felt and joyous Mexican tradition celebrated on November 1 and 2, welcomes deceased loved ones back to the world of the living through offerings and memories in the form of altars, called ofrendas, which are often adorned with photographs, candles, food and favorite items of the departed. Clase Azul Mexico’s annual limited-edition tequilas pay homage to the soul of Día de Muertos, with the Nuestros Recuerdos series specifically highlighting the key elements of Día de Muertos celebrations everywhere. The tequila for this limited edition was crafted under the direction of Master Distiller Viridiana Tinoco, the result is a masterful blend of spirits aged from 12 to 38 months in first-use American whiskey casks.

A portion of the agave was cooked in a traditional pit oven, adding rich sensory depth and a layered complexity—an homage to the intricate nature of our most cherished memories. Its notes of wood and smoke. The result is an elegant expression with aromas of cooked agave, smoked wood, orange peel, caramel and clove; and a palate that reveals orange marmalade and delicate spiced notes of clove and cinnamon, culminating in a long, lingering finish of citrus and toasted wood. The ivory-hued Clase Azul Mexico decanter, adorned with artwork by Mexican artist Erika Rivera, portrays a traditional ofrenda surrounded by spirits rendered in gentle tones—a bridge between ritual and remembrance. The ornament, shaped like a locket and bathed in 24-karat gold, opens to reveal a reflective obsidian cameo—a nod to the mirrors placed on ofrendas so visiting souls may recognize themselves. Its face is decorated with intricate milagritos in bas-relief, representing faith, gratitude and devotion. This artisanal piece was handcrafted by Milagros de Latón, a family-run brass workshop in Tesistán, Jalisco, which has created the ornaments for every edition in the Nuestros Recuerdos series.