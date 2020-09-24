You Can See Artful Canines at Fotomuseum Den Haag

By turning his camera on his most loyal canine model, Man Ray, in 1970, artist William Wegman captured the first of thousands of magical moments. Wegman’s weimaraner dogs are the stars of the new exhibition “Being Human” at The Hague Museum of Photography in the Netherlands.

Whether these straight-faced dogs are donning playful costumes or taking dramatic stances, the exhibition showcases over 300 of Wegman’s most iconic images. “Wegman’s portraits have a rare quality of reflection, in both senses of the term: like mirrors, we find that we are staring at ourselves,” as William A. Ewing says in the catalog essay.

“Being Human” is on view from September 5 to January 3, 2021.