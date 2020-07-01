Mary J. Blige Debuts Sun Goddess Wines

As a multi-hyphenate talent across music, film, and beyond, Mary J. Blige is very knowledgeable about the importance of strong partnerships and collaborations. Finding success on your own is one challenge but when you can harness the strength of two entities, the results can be so much brighter. For Blige’s newest business venture, she tapped Fantinel Winery to help create Sun Goddess Wines. Sun Goddess Wines are passionate and beautiful wines, created with a flare for femininity and warmth.

“A dear friend introduced me to Marco Fantinel referring to him as the producer of the best Pinot Grigio in the world. After walking through the vineyards and tasting with the Fantinel family, I felt extremely connected to the place, and more importantly, the people,” Mary J. Blige says. “In that moment, I felt the same magical energy I have long tried to capture from the sun and knew this was an incredible opportunity to partner with someone who shared that passion and together we could try to create something that evoked that feeling.”

Choose from the Pinot Grigio Ramato or the Sauvignon Blanc. Both bottles retail for $19.99 and are available on wine.com.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mary on these exquisite wines,” says Marco Fantinel, company CEO. “She is an icon whose creativity, passion and strength has driven her to unparalleled success in all her endeavors. From day one, it was clear she shares our philosophy for producing wines of the highest quality, authentic expressions of our land, dedication and craftsmanship, and we could not think of a better partner and collaborator to bring customers these beautiful new wines.”