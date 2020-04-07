Harry Styles is Selling T-Shirts to Fight COVID-19

Musician, style icon, and a man known for having the cutest dimples, Harry Styles, has released a t-shirt for sale that all proceeds will be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO), powered by the UN Foundation. Styles announced the sale of the Stay Home Stay Safe t-shirt on World Health Day in the midst of a world-wide quarantine where people are across the globe are self-isolating in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Self-isolating can be mentally, emotionally, and even physically challenging but it is imperative to find ways to entertain your mind, calm your nerves, and exercise your body to stay sane during these times. Styles has been seen taking solo walks to get a bit of fresh air while wearing a bandana face mask, which is a safe way to stay healthy while quarantining.

“In times like these, it is more important than ever to remember the power of people. If you are able to help, please donate where you can. 100% of the profits of this t-shirt will go towards fighting COVID-19. Stay home, self-isolate, and protect each other. TPWK,” Styles says, including the acronym for his mantra: treat people with kindness.

Purchasing a Stay Home Stay Safe t-shirt will monetarily support WHO’s research to learn how to stop the spread of coronavirus. The WHO also works as a resource for frontline medical workers and other essential employees who need supplies or information, and helps to accelerate efforts to develop vaccines, testing, and treatments for COVID-19 right now.

The Fine Line artist’s newly launched t-shirt is available to purchase for a limited time for $26 here.