Your Ultimate Travel Guide to Dallas, Texas

Where to Stay

Situated in downtown Fort Worth, the new 226-room Kimpton Harper Hotel nabbed a unique location in the historic Farmers and Mechanics National Bank landmark building. The iconic building was once the tallest in Fort Worth, and this spring, the 24-story hotel will celebrate its panoramic vistas with a rooftop observation deck offering 360-degree views of the city. A posh penthouse bar and lounge, Refinery 714, will offer craft cocktails and sweeping city views while Il Modo will serve Italian cuisine with a modern twist. The Kimpton Harper will bring a playful edge that is signature to all Kimpton properties, while embracing the building’s original architecture.

Where to Eat

The second Village Baking Co. boulangerie location in Dallas is a true haven for French pastries, breads and sandwiches. Back in 2004, co-owner Clint Cooper finessed his skills as an artisan baker at small village bakeries in France and, shortly after, brought his passion for baking to the Lone Star state. Village Baking Co. opened in Dallas with a deep appreciation for high-quality breads, croissants and more, all made in house daily. With the opening of its second boulangerie in Knox-Henderson, Village Baking Co. is heating up to deliver an authentic farm-to-table experience.

Where to Shop

The new LoveShackFancy boutique at Highland Park Village is ornamented with custom columns, textured, feminine wallpaper on the ceilings, a wall of ceramic plates and lots of soft pink accents. The ethereal store welcomes shoppers with a 1980s decadent, glamorous vibe and houses the brand’s whimsical floral clothing, knits, linens and other home accessories alongside enchanting vintage finds. “I adore the glamour and energy of Dallas,” says the brand’s founder, Rebecca Hessel Cohen. “I love that everyone gets dressed up for any occasion and is always up for a party. I cannot wait to unleash my inner Southern spirit. I’m excited to see the style Texas girls bring to LoveShackFancy designs.”

What to Do

A reimagined Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival will feature 20 specialty pop-up dinners throughout April hosted at open-air destination The Shops at Clearfork. Forty at the ’Fork will present a carefully curated selection of 40 local chefs who will pair up to create collaborative menus for each dinner. Wine pairing suggestions will be provided by Fort Worth locals Chris Keel, owner of Put a Cork in It, and Richard King, co-owner of Ellerbe Fine Foods. The series will not only celebrate the local culinary talent but support small businesses. Chefs featured in Forty at the ’Fork include Jon Bonnell of Bonnell’s Restaurant Group, Tim Love of Lonesome Dove Western Bistro and Molly McCook of Ellerbe Fine Foods. Each dinner in the series will be limited to 50 guests and the multi-course menu will be a surprise.

Originally built in 1914 by architect Ludwig Bernhart Weinman, the Isis Theatre in Fort Worth was a legendary destination for entertainment with 950 seats and the largest screen in the city at the time. The historic cultural outpost is not only being restored to its former glory, it is being given a bit of a facelift, too. The new Isis Theatre will reopen as a cinema during the day and screen classic Western films at night. It will also host live performances at night with a speakeasy aesthetic.