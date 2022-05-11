Heading to Wine Country? Here’s Your Travel Guide

Milliken Creek Inn

Situated along the Napa River, the bucolic, 11-room Milliken Creek Inn has a modern and inviting new look. Designed by Jennifer Wojtkiewicz and Shelley Harden of Indigo Coast Design, the property’s new upgrades include guest rooms with king-sized beds (some with river views, fireplaces and oversized soaking tubs), L’Occitane bath amenities, Tivoli bluetooth speakers and iPads for ordering in-room dining offerings. Other guest amenities range from complimentary evening cordials and s’more kits to an afternoon mini-picnic consisting of wine, cheese and freshly baked cookies. “The interior of the property, of course, underwent a massive remodel, but what really stands out and is unique is the amount of privacy in regard to the outdoor space,” says general manager Scarlett Accurso. “Seven of our 11 rooms offer dedicated outdoor space, with four of those rooms featuring private fire pits. Three additional fire pits on the property really accommodate every guest feeling like they have their own outdoor space.”

Farmhouse Inn

Housed in an open-air structure fashioned with stable doors and equestrian drawings, Farmhouse Inn’s new 3,000-square-foot Wellness Barn offers inventive treatments like a massage with warm basalt stones and cooling gemstones designed to reduce inflammation or a sound journey therapy complete with a meridian point massage. “It’s my mission to encourage our guests and team to carve a few moments out of each day to practice self-care,” says spa and wellness director Irisha Steele. “The Spirit Path is my favorite service. It’s a one-of-a kind wellness experience. It infuses bath, massage and meditation during a 90-minute session, leaving you relaxed and recharged.”

Elusa Winery

Set on a 4.7-acre organic vineyard in Calistoga, Elusa Winery is now open offering hand-crafted cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc and sauvignon blanc wines by prominent winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown. The resort-style modern property, designed by Hirsch Bedner Associates (of The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara and JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live), includes a tasting room, private member’s lounge and wine library. For a guided tour of the estate and vineyard, be sure to make a reservation ($200 per person including wines and a selection of local cheeses).

Enzo Olive Oil Company

In celebration of their 10th anniversary, Napa-based olive oil purveyor Enzo Olive Oil Company has unveiled a limited-release Miller’s Blend Evoo. The company, which sources its olives from olive groves in the Central San Joaquin Valley to create 100 percent estate-grown organic extra virgin olive oil, will also release their 2021 olio nuovo, the first olive oil harvested every year.