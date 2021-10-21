Where to Stay, Eat and Shop in Los Angeles

Where to Stay:

Situated in a 1915 historical building that was once home to legends like Charlie Chaplin and Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle, the Venice V Hotel features one-of-a-kind guest rooms and suites outfitted with custom design details, hardwood floors and modern amenities. Proper Hospitality’s interior design partner Relativity Architects curated the rooms with three themes in mind: bohemian beach culture, an artist’s studio and skate and surf culture. The seven private rooftop bungalows are ideal for short or long-term stays and feature ocean or city views, private entrances, kitchens and original art. With art as a focal point of the property, guests are welcomed into the hotel by a massive lobby mural depicting Venice visionary Abbot Kinney constructed of over 4,000 skateboard wheels that was created by Venice artist Tima Bell. From the carefully restored elevator to the dramatic central grand staircase, the hotel embraces the building’s storied past while offering guests the luxurious comforts they crave.

Where to Eat:

With an emphasis on flavor, sustainability and experiential dining, Matū Beverly Hills offers an innovative approach to what a traditional steak restaurant can be. The new boite was inspired by the idea of reconnecting people with the best-tasting beef and celebrating the overall dining experience. The word matū comes from the Māori people of New Zealand and means essence. The streamlined menu fittingly represents the spirit of Wagyu’s Japanese lineage through exceptional cuisine and preparation. Guests can enjoy an omakase-style steak menu showcasing various cuts of beef prepared in different ways. If the five-course Wagyu Dinner of 100 percent grass-fed Wagyu produced by First Light Farms of New Zealand isn’t your speed, Matū also offers an a la carte menu to choose from.

Where to Shop:

As a bustling hub in the Arts District of Downtown Los Angeles, Row DTLA provides visitors with the ultimate collective of shopping, culinary discoveries and wellness sanctuaries. From holistic treatments at The Bartholomew Method to locally sourced seafood at Rappahannock Oyster Bar, Row DTLA perfectly encompasses the exploratory spirit of the city. The newest tenant, Jean-Pascal Florist, brings a burst of aromatic expression to the district in the form of deluxe hand-tied bouquets, an artfully crafted vase emporium, seasonal topiaries and much more. Montreal-born founder Jean-Pascal Lemire has filled his new studio and retail space with vibrant florals, smooth jazz music and a wide range of candles, books and curiosities to peruse.