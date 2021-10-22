Sin City’s hot new hotel destination, Resorts World Las Vegas, welcomes foodies to its globally inspired collection of recently opened restaurants, unveiling a variety of signature, chef-driven concepts. ¡VIVA!, created in collaboration with acclaimed chef Ray Garcia, presents a modern take on regional Mexican cuisine, with dishes that highlight bold flavors and seasonal ingredients. Savor small plates, appetizers and shareable entrees in a colorful yet elevated space that features vibrant, lush and contemporary design elements.

At Genting Palace, a culinary gem founded by the hotel’s developer Genting Group in 1965, the scene is old-world glamour. Here, guests can enjoy an extensive menu of authentic Cantonese cuisine, seafood and dim sum offerings, in addition to a tasting menu.

Boasting a sushi bar and teppanyaki grills, modern Japanese bistro Kusa Nori serves classic and innovative dishes including yakitori creations, plus a substantial list of sake. Visitors at Brezza, by James Beard Award semifinalist Nicole Brisson and industry veteran Jason Rocheleau, can feast on modern coastal Italian fare. Housemade pastas, seafood and Creekstone Farms beef are found on the menu along with craft cocktails like a signature negroni.

The duo’s second concept, Bar Zazu, is a stylish, European-inspired café with a tasting lounge perfect for indulging in hot and cold tapas, cheese and charcuterie or sweet and savory pastries, along with wines, beer and cocktails from around the world.