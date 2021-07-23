Sable at Navy Pier

The new hotel Sable at Navy Pier, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, welcomes visitors with sweeping views of the Windy City skyline and Lake Michigan. Designed by Chicago-based firm KOO, the hotel’s 223 nautical-inspired rooms and suites pay homage to the naval history of the pier. Outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows and details such as weathered brass, wood and glass, the accommodations are crafted to resemble a ship’s cabin, splashed with blue and blue-green accent colors inspired by the lake. Guests can dine onsite at Offshore, the country’s largest rooftop restaurant and bar, and at Spanish-inspired eatery Lirica. Shoppers can explore the boutiques along the Navy Pier or head over to the luxury label storefronts that line the famed Magnificent Mile.

The Ambassador Chicago

Chicago’s original boutique hotel, The Ambassador Chicago, part of Hyatt’s JdV collection, has opened its storied doors once again. Set among the gilded mansions in the quiet Gold Coast neighborhood near shops and iconic eateries on Michigan Avenue, the property offers guests all the trimmings of an authentic Chicago experience—starting with its lobby’s grand entrance of vaulted ceilings and ornate decor.