Trellis Spa

Fresh off a multimillion-dollar renovation, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa’s reimagined Trellis Spa, the largest spa in Texas, welcomes guests with enhanced spaces for rejuvenation. The soaking pools and garden, totaling 6,500 square feet of space, feature a hot tub, ambient pool and cold shower to benefit circulation, cardiovascular strength, stress relief and immune health. Open-air cabanas, fireplaces and a meditation garden overlooking an art installation of butterflies serve as the ultimate outdoor retreat. At the tranquility room and reflection pool area, guests can relax before or after treatments and explore an expanded menu of services with new product lines, a couple’s suite and touchless therapies.

OKA

British interiors brand OKA has opened its first United States outpost in Houston’s historic Upper Kirby neighborhood. Offering a collection of original furniture and décor designed for practical living and effortless entertaining, the one-story space features an immersive greenhouse experience flourishing with faux blooms from the Bunched by OKA floral collection, along with a must-see medley of pillows, textiles and dinnerware including an exclusive collection with American designer Adam Lippes. Shoppers can look forward to new design launches each season, including their delightfully quirky lamps and shades crafted for mixing and matching.