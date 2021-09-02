American designer and entrepreneur Tory Burch returns to New York City’s SoHo neighborhood with the opening of a three-story flagship at 151 Mercer Street. The new boutique will offer the complete Tory Burch clothing and accessories collections along with an expanded Home assortment and limited-edition, exclusive bags like the Lee Radziwill Double Bags. “I could not be more excited about our Mercer Street store,” says Burch, who is the brand’s executive chairman and chief creative officer. “It is an evolution of our retail aesthetic, and I have loved the creative process, combining a modern space with signature decorative elements and details that are personal to me. The downtown location feels like a homecoming, just a five-minute walk from where we opened our first boutique on Elizabeth Street.”

Created in partnership with Curiosity architect Gwenaël Nicolas, the modern store is a departure from Burch’s signature orange lacquered and gold design elements. But, of course, rattan, wicker and brass are used in unique ways in the interior spaces. Landscape architect Miranda Brooks has created an outdoor garden oasis behind the store and work by women artists and local artisans is featured throughout the space. A Francesca DiMattio sculptural chandelier, floral chintz sofa, bold ceiling patterns and copper resin-filled travertine tables round out the furniture in the space. “We believe in the strategic value of retail paired with our vibrant e-commerce channel,” says the brand’s CEO Pierre-Yves Roussel. “We want to continuously evolve our store experience and expand our omnichannel capabilities. We are excited for our customers to discover our storytelling and our beautiful products at Mercer Street. As a New York brand, we will be contributing to the local community through partnerships, events and donations–we are committed to playing our part in our city’s resurgence after an incredibly tough year.”