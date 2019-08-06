Chicago Has Welcomed The Hoxton Hotel

Yet another British invasion is coming this season, to the heart of Fulton Market District, with the opening of the latest UK hospitality import from the Hoxton Hotel chain: The Hoxton Chicago, the third hotel to be opened in North America by developer group Ennismore. Unlike its counterparts, however, the hotel will be the first from the brand to feature a rooftop pool, a wellness studio with mind-and-body programming, and a coworking space perfect for visitors and locals alike. With comfortable and stylish midcentury modern–style rooms featuring artwork curated by gallerists from local Johalla Projects, two fantastic restaurants, and an intimate cocktail lounge, we are sure this space is to become a firm favorite among even the most discerning guests.