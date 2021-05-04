Balmain

Five decades after Pierre Balmain opened the first Balmain boutique on Madison Avenue, the Parisian house has returned with a new flagship designed by French architectural agency Studio AMV. “I love New York and I’m fascinated by the city’s one-of-a-kind style and flair,” explains the brand’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing. For Balmain’s return to NYC, Rousteing created two exclusive, limited-edition BBuzz bags and a new home fragrance collaboration with French fragrance house Trudon.

The Last Line

Cult-favorite jewelry label The Last Line has opened its first permanent boutique in New York City’s West Village neighborhood. The 800-square-foot jewel box space exudes an understated city-chic elegance and showcases a kaleidoscope of jewelry in whimsical colors, shapes and sizes. “We want to be the last place you ever need to visit for fine jewelry, which is why you see so many options. We have every intention of living up to our name and give our customers the pieces of their dreams,” says the brand’s founder, Shelley Sanders. “I love that with just The Last Line, you could build your ultimate jewelry box.” From rainbow tennis bracelets to emerald ear climbers, diamond twist hoops and zodiac coin charms, all the jewelry embodies a uniquely sophisticated playful edge. The Bleecker Street store features an onsite ear piercer offering piercings in a safe, warm and inviting living room-style area. “The walls are the happiest bright yellow and the jewelry is displayed on colorful busts so you can see it right away and, of course, try it on,” says Sanders. “There are design elements that mirror key jewelry pieces—a rainbow chandelier that was inspired by our rainbow tennis bracelet and flower sconces that reflect the design of our Teddy flower earring.”

Mackage

Innovative cold-weather clothing brand Mackage has opened a flagship store in SoHo, its fifth retail location. The brand’s newest destination offers men’s, women’s, children’s and footwear collections throughout the 3,400-square-foot space. The landmark 1890 building boasts original architectural details along with several new standout design elements such as a dark, dramatic spiral staircase imported from Italy. Mackage incorporates the finest leather, down and wool materials into its high-quality outerwear, ensuring functionality is always a top priority. To celebrate the new store, Mackage teamed up with a number of local New York artists to present a rotation of artwork on the exterior of the store.

Loeffler Randall

Cult accessories label Loeffler Randall has opened its first store in SoHo housing its shoes, bags, jewelry, accessories and, now, ready-to-wear. The 600-square-foot boutique is designed by architect and interior designer Poonam Khanna, founder of UNIONWORKS, who worked alongside the brand’s founder Jessie Randall and her team. “We know our customers love coming to us directly for the most extensive offering of Loeffler Randall, so having a store is the tangible version of that,” says Randall. “We can service them better with an additional touch point. I see the store not only as a place for selling and discovery, but as a creative laboratory as well.” The New York–based brand was founded by Randall and her husband (now CEO) Brian Murphy 16 years ago. The serene jewel box of a boutique feels calm and warm and design features include curving walls, a built-in sofa under a curved archway and ripple-fold drapery panels that evoke the label’s iconic, handmade pleats. Plaster walls, natural wood, woven floor coverings and velvet fabrics in vibrant hues add a rich, warm look to the space. “The store design is focused on spatial simplicity and an edited palette that feels calm, warm and concise,” says Randall. “I’m very inspired by natural, raw materials.”