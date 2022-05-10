Room Request! Hotel Greystone

The iconic façade of the new Hotel Greystone invites guests to immerse themselves in luxury, style and sophistication. The adults-only, 91-room hotel (part of the Salt Hotels group) showcases a rooftop pool, beach club and diverse culinary offerings. Signature restaurant Sérêvène presents experiential dishes like suckling pig carved tableside and an elevated cocktail menu featuring Japanese ingredients. Kobo will open later this winter in the hotel’s intimate courtyard for daytime dining.

DuJour spoke with Salt Hotels founder, David Bowd, to learn more.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

Room 505

What makes them so special?

It is one of the two rooftop suites and it has the most amazing terrace and hot tub. It’s not the highest-level suite, but it is on the top floor and the terrace has amazing views and feels so private with no other terraces on this level. It’s also a large room and is very quiet (for South Beach).

What is the nightly rate for this room?

From $495-$1,495

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

The hotel took 10 years to renovate given its historic status and condition when it was purchased, and every original detail was miraculously recreated to ensure its historical accuracy.

What’s your personal favorite room and why?

Room 301 looks out over Collins Avenue and is a large corner suite with the most amazing bathroom—we stayed in this room mostly during the renovation and it feels like home.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

We encourage pets and have some amazing pet amenities. But what is most special is that we donate 50 percent of the pet fee to a local no-kill shelter, enabling them to rescue more animals.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

Probably Sérêvène in general, and specifically the mural that was painted by Charly Malpass, which is really spectacular and showcases her talent so well.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

There is a staircase to nowhere on one of the buildings—once you find it you will love it. Often, we use this staircase to showcase local art.