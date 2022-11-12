Where to Indulge in Self-Care in Dallas

The Spa at The Ritz-Carlton

The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, Texas’ first and Dallas’ only five-star hotel, has completed a thoughtful redesign of its 12,000-square-foot spa. Dallas-based design firm ForrestPerkins thoughtfully transformed The Spa at The Ritz-Carlton into a tranquil and enchanted garden oasis. “Our vision was to transform The Spa, choreographing an exquisite guest experience with a sense of place and individuality through attention to design, detail and service,” says spa director Scott Studstill. “The redesign does exactly that, offering a daily dose of nature in a luxurious and soothing setting, and we look forward to welcoming spa-goers to experience our elegant new look along with brand-new treatment options for a fresh, luxury spa experience.” A crisp white color palette peppered with bronze details, lilac, lavender and blue accents gives way to soaring ceilings. New treatments employ the natural healing properties of diamonds and CBD to rejuvenate and refresh tired muscles and skin. The soothing Diamond Facial is designed to improve elasticity and luminosity of the skin, as diamonds reinforce the skin’s natural defense system. For a complete mind and body treatment experience, the Calm, Balance and Delight treatment includes a hemp-derived edible and soothing craniosacral techniques to boost overall health and immunity, directly followed by a luxurious full-body massage and CBD foot treatment.

Pressed Roots

First-of-its-kind silk blowout bar Pressed Roots has opened a second location in Plano. The brand is reimagining the traditional salon experience by creating an inclusive community and challenging the broader beauty and hair care industries that have excluded textured hair for decades. An array of pale shades of pink and brown, rounded edges and natural materials such as pampas grass and wood contribute to the chic and calming atmosphere. Pressed Roots’ signature services include the signature silk blowout in a variety of styles, including silky straight, loose curls or beach waves. Pressed Roots also offers a mini press for children under 8, as well as add-on services like trims, detoxifying treatments, extensions, deep conditioning treatments and more. The Plano salon will also offer new VIP stations for the first time, providing a more private experience.