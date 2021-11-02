RH Dallas, The Gallery

RH Dallas, The Gallery on Knox Street opens as the first Design Gallery in Texas with an integrated hospitality experience. Spanning three levels and marked by natural light, lush greenery and a colossal wall of cascading water, the 70,000-square-foot transparent structure showcases the brand’s complete collection of home furnishings from floor coverings to furniture from the brand’s RH Interiors, Modern and Outdoor lines. “RH Dallas represents our ongoing quest to revolutionize physical retailing with architecturally inspiring spaces that blur the lines between residential and retail, indoors and outdoors, home and hospitality,” says Gary Friedman, RH’s chairman and CEO. “The Gallery on Knox Street is a reflection of human design, a study of balance, symmetry and perfect proportions. We subscribe to the principles of Vitruvius, that ‘beauty is produced by the pleasing appearance and good taste of the whole.’” At the glass-encased rooftop restaurant, patrons can savor American classics in a greenhouse-like venue or venture outdoors to relax among lounge spaces featuring classical European landscaping and fountains. Its wine bar offers wine and Champagne selections from around the globe, in addition to options from some of Napa Valley’s most renowned small vintners.

Tiffany & Co.

The latest addition to new shopping destination Legacy West is Tiffany & Co., with a 2,500-square-foot store honoring the American brand’s rich heritage. Featuring a glass façade and plenty of natural light, the display cases radiate with diamonds and the house’s latest coveted jewelry designs, including Tiffany T1, worn by Tiffany’s latest global ambassadors Anya Taylor-Joy, Eileen Gu and Tracee Ellis Ross, and Tiffany HardWear, a collection inspired by the edge and energy of New York City.