New York City Hotels For an Unforgettable Weekend

Park Lane New York

Park Lane New York has been reimagined as a unique and inclusive retreat within walking distance of Midtown’s cultural hubs. Acclaimed design firm Yabu Pushelberg has created the hotel’s interiors while mindfully restoring the existing architectural details of the historic Central Park South building. The 47-story property, managed by Highgate, features 611 rooms–nearly half boasting sweeping park views–and 11,000 square feet of reimagined indoor and outdoor event space. Nightlife and hospitality maestro Scott Sartiano, behind Manhattan’s new coveted private members club Zero Bond, has conceptualized three new food and beverage venues throughout the hotel including an 80-seat lobby bar with an outdoor terrace, an intimate restaurant on the hotel’s second floor and an exclusive cocktail bar on the 47th floor.

Thompson Central Park New York

The newly opened Thompson Central Park New York, situated in the former Parker New York space, sits just steps from the southern edge of Central Park. Designed by architect Thomas Juul-Hansen with sophisticated travelers in mind, the revamped lobby and public spaces have a modern feel that reflect the history of the landmark building. Guests are welcomed with high ceilings, a massive skylight, organic shaped wood furnishings and a curated collection of artworks inspired by the rich heritage of the neighborhood. Finished in crisp whites and earth and jewel tones, the 587 contemporary guest rooms and suites designed by Stonehill Taylor feature sculptural lighting, elevated textural details and art. A variety of signature restaurants will debut at Thompson Central Park this spring, along with Upper Stories, a collection of 174 luxurious accommodations boasting expansive views, high-end amenities and exclusive offerings including a private lounge.