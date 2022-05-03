DuJour Navigation

These Aspen Hotels Combine Luxury and Charm

Spend a weekend in Vail or Snowmass for a little spring skiing with a beautiful home away from home

Written by The Editors of DuJour

The Hythe, Luxury Collection Hotel, Vail

Vail’s hospitality offerings just got a lot better thanks to the opening of The Hythe, Luxury Collection Hotel, Vail. Located in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, the new luxury resort concept boasts a modern, sophisticated interior design juxtaposing the charming cobblestone streets and immense mountain views just outside. The recently transformed 344 rooms, 22 suites and 16 luxurious residences are a welcomed respite after a day of exploring the beauty of Colorado. With four new culinary concepts, a full treatment menu at the property’s signature Well & Being Spa and a superb location at the base of Vail Mountain, The Hythe is redefining the alpine experience.

The Viewline Resort Snowmass, Autograph Collection

The Viewline Resort Snowmass, Autograph Collection is reopening following a rebranding and restoration. The mid-mountain Snowmass mountain property boasts an unsurpassed ski-in/ski-out experience, making it a four-star property. A new signature restaurant, Stark’s Alpine, offers fine dining in an approachable alpine setting. The resort will also become a haven for après-ski pampering with Lupine Spa, a new full-service wellness experience featuring Ayurvedic methods and treatments.

