Orange County News and Openings

Accommodations:

The sun-soaked Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California, has fully embraced its luxurious surroundings and stunning ocean views by expanding the resort’s outdoor programming. In an effort to meet physical distancing standards and cater to guests’ needs, the property looked outward.

More than 50 outdoor fitness classes are now available weekly, guests can enjoy outdoor dining as well as take-out service from all on-property restaurants, and the oceanfront golf links introduced a touchless arrival system with carts disinfected regularly. You can explore all of the resort’s 175-acre grounds safely, including the lavish Monarch Bay Beach Club.

Shopping:

With celebrity fans such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon, Monique Lhuillier has designed empowering and beautiful collections ranging from ready-to-wear to bridal since 1996. With the fashion house’s 25th anniversary approaching, the brand will open its largest store in the United States at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa.

London-based mega brand Burberry will unveil a series of pop-ups across the globe this fall. Since landing at Costa Mesa’s South Coast Plaza in October, the in-person pop-up has become a digital pop-up experience as well. In honor of Burberry’s history of incorporating stylish animal prints and motifs into its designs, the brand’s chief creative officer, Riccardo Tisci, has chosen to reinvigorate the animal kingdom code. Each pop-up will showcase large-scale sculptures of gorillas, monkeys and stunning birds of paradise on which to display its Pocket and TB bag styles.

Fitness:

After a banner year for the fitness product brand, Peloton has introduced its new Bike+ and you can test it out at their Fashion Island storefront. Thoughtfully designed to create an even more immersive workout, the new Bike+ features a screen that rotates 180 degrees in both directions, a four-speaker system to provide better quality sound and new tech pairing for your Apple Watch to keep your metrics in sync.

“Our goal is to be the go-to at-home fitness solution for as many people as possible, and with these new product launches, we’ll be able to offer access to Peloton’s best-in-class fitness content at various price points, depending on what consumers are looking for, especially in a world where people are increasingly working out at home,” says the brand’s CEO and co-founder John Foley.