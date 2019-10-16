Regis Roumila Sells New York City

Even after 19 years of living in New York City, Paris-born real estate broker Regis Roumila is still captivated by all of the luxuries the city has to offer. Roumila has come to know the city’s dreamiest apartments and penthouses like the back of his hand. The self-described entrepreneur, who’s earned the Multi-Million Dollar Club accolade, is living his best career life at prestigious Brown Harris Stevens where he sells some of the finest addresses in Manhattan and Brooklyn to celebrities and the ultra wealthy from around globe. Just as we imagined, his zest for beautiful properties is coupled with a wealth of knowledge.

Although Regis moved to the States at the age of 25, his aspirations to achieve the American dream started when he was just a teenager. “I was always watching American movies, and I thought, wow America is really cool, and I should give it a shot someday,” Roumila says with a chuckle.

Among his collection of favorite listings, he explains, are those with “a view that no one can take from you,” in neighborhoods such as Gramercy Park as well as on Fifth Avenue and Central Park West. Like his clients, he’s all about the parks. “After living in New York City for so many years, I’m always looking for more greenery,” Roumila says.

Views and lavish perks aside, and in his quest to make a sale, Regis finds that the richest people like to be discreet about their wealth. In fact, they don’t necessarily want a trophy penthouse apartment at all. He adds, “I think right now we’re looking at a very smart buyer. People are looking at apartments listed at the right price, and perhaps under market price.”

As we begin talking about the hottest neighborhoods, he enthusiastically highlights Greenpoint, Brooklyn. “Greenpoint is a very different spot now—there are a lot of restaurants and not as many towers,” says Roumila. “It has a lot to offer.”

When asked about staging a space, and how to do it right, he mentions that he’s impressed with the work of design and marketing firm IMG. “I try to put myself into the shoes of the buyer when it comes to the furniture and styling,” says Roumila. “Buying an apartment or condo is very emotional. People want to project themselves into an apartment when they’re looking at it.”

When he’s not showing apartments, Regis likes to wine and dine. Being from Paris, he loves Pastis and the restaurant’s impressive collection of wines from Burgundy (his favorite). Like most successful New Yorkers, Regis prepares for a day’s work with a couple of morning rituals. “I do yoga and martial arts daily to think about something other than real estate. This clears my mind and helps me put sales strategies in place,” he says.

Learn more about Brown Harris Stevens and Regis Roumila’s listings here.