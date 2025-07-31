Michael Hershman’s Ambitious Plan For Freedom Plaza

In a city defined by ambition, Michael Hershman, CEO of the Soloviev Group, is putting forward one of the most visionary developments New York has seen in decades: Freedom Plaza—a proposed $11.1 billion integrated resort on Manhattan’s East Side that reimagines what a casino project could be.

Freedom Plaza is intentionally understated. “We’re not trying to bring a circus to Manhattan,” Hershman says. Partnering with Mohegan Sun, a family-run operation with deep commitments to social responsibility, the vision is rooted in community-first design: a below-ground casino, expansive public green space and more than 1,000 residential units (including over 500 affordable homes).

“This project isn’t about outsiders cashing in,” Hershman adds. “We live here. Our grandchildren live here. We know what the community needs.”

Freedom Plaza also proposes a first-of-its-kind community ownership model, offering up to 12 percent equity to NYC residents—a nod to Hershman’s inspiration from the Green Bay Packers’ fan ownership model.

As one of three bids for New York’s coveted downstate casino licenses, Freedom Plaza faces stiff competition. But Hershman is confident: “No one else is offering what we are—parkland, housing, a museum, real economic opportunity.”

“Freedom Plaza isn’t just a development—it’s a vision for a more inclusive New York,” said Jason Binn, Founder of DuJour Media. “Michael Hershman is leading with purpose, creating a space where community, culture, and opportunity intersect. This project reflects the kind of forward-thinking leadership our city needs.”