Eton Opens A New NYC Flagship

Eton, the leading global luxury men’s shirt and accessories destination, has opened a new New York City flagship at 330 Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Founded in 1928 in Sweden, the brand offers a wide assortment of shirts and accessories for every occasion. “Over the last 95 years Eton has established itself as the premier shirt maker amongst a distinguished clientele,” says CEO David Thörewik. “Our new, New York City flagship, is a celebration of innovation and evolution that provides an experience as refined as our garments. Every detail was scrutinized as we look to the future, from the location to the materials used to not only welcome gentlemen who have trusted us for decades, but generations to come.” The Swedish brand tapped UK-based architecture firm, Quadrant Designs, to create the 2,300-square-foot space centered around stunning bespoke millwork erected from the ceiling with lighting to emulate a natural skylight. Underneath, sits a luxurious lounge area with a custom-made 1920’s inspired rug and refined seating. A dedicated made-to-measure bar allows clients a one-on-one experience with stylists where they can completely customize shirting to their liking: from measurements, fabrication, color and button materials to selecting collar shapes, pockets and monogramming. “Since 1928 Eton has been unwavering in its commitment to providing the best-in-class men’s shirts and accessories,” says Thörewik. “Today, more than ever, the next generation embracing their wardrobes as a form of self-expression and we look forward to meeting them where they are with an expanded offering, including casual wear and an unparalleled bespoke experience.”