The Ned NoMad Arrives in New York City

The Membership Collective Group (Soho House, The Line) has opened a branch of its popular London hotel and membership club, The Ned, in NoMad. Located in the former NoMad Hotel. The 117,000-square-foot building includes members-only Ned’s Club (spaces include a dining room, rooftop bar and terrace restaurant), 167 guest rooms and public-facing Cecconi’s restaurant and The Little Ned bar. The 1903 building’s Beaux-Arts style is enhanced by interiors from the Soho House Design team. Membership Collective Group CEO Nick Jones and executive chairman Ron Burkle tapped Richie Akiva (1 Oak) as the Ned NoMad’s creative director and curator. “It was a no brainer for me,” says Akiva. “It lets me focus on the elements I love and not having to do the executive office day-to-day operations is ideal. I am able to properly give attention to the key components to make this membership club incredible, with key programming, hand-selected entertainment, the right people and the right ambiance.”

Having such a large building in the heart of New York City enables the team to offer so much under one roof. “What’s special is that you can have dinner and drinks on the rooftop or main level lounge, hold a meeting in the library room, enjoy live music in the atrium and dance at our intimate nightclub,” says Akiva. “It is all encompassing. The ambiance just makes you feel comfortable and is extremely inviting. It is a space you do not want to leave.”

Soho House’s head of collections Kate Bryan has curated the Ned NoMad’s vast contemporary art collection inspired by the idea of what representation means featuring the work of Laurie Simmons, Issy Wood and Joseph Kosuth. “The city has been on our wish list for some time and it’s encouraging to see the demand for membership spaces where like-minded professionals feel they can flourish both socially and professionally,” says Jones.