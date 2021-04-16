New Restaurants in Palm Beach, Florida

Buccan:

A lot has changed since chef Clay Conley left Mandarin Oriental Miami’s Azul restaurant a decade ago to turn Palm Beach’s staid dining scene on its head with restaurants like Buccan, Imoto and Grato. In the meanwhile, Conley earned ﬁve James Beard nominations and started a family with his wife and college sweetheart, Averill. Now, Ember Group’s Palm Beach original, Buccan, is celebrating its 10th anniversary of showcasing inventive American classics in a casual setting. A lively bar is always packed and locals come craving the tuna tartare and squid ink pasta. “We are incredibly grateful to our families and our community of friends, neighbors, colleagues and guests for the extraordinary support we still receive a decade after opening our doors,” says Conley. “Their trust and appreciation have provided our culinary team a space to be innovative and allowed us to stay current. It really feels like an intimate and synergistic relationship with our community. It’s been quite an honor.” In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ember Group also started the 501(c)(3) Buccan Provisions in an effort to feed out-of-work and food insecure area residents. “Despite facing some of the most challenging years the industry has ever seen, the support we’ve received from the community and our guests has been incredible,” says Ember Group partner Sam Slattery. “We’ve not only had the opportunity to continue to grow our business, but we’ve had the great privilege of giving back with the establishment of Buccan Provisions.”

RH West Palm Beach:

RH has launched a new wine program at its restaurants nationwide, including its West Palm Beach location. Offering one of the most expansive by-the-glass lists in town, the program balances luxury with familiarity and features over 60 curated wine selections, 40 of which will be available by the glass. Guests of this restaurant in Palm Beach can expect to see pours from esteemed vintners across the United States and Europe such as Perrier-Jouët, Antinori, Silver Oak and Caymus-Suisun—all offered by the glass. RH will also launch a selection of rare, limited-production wines by the bottle, which have not previously been available outside of Napa Valley.

Pura Vida:

Spanning 72 acres of outdoor space with eateries, luxury shopping, art and more, Rosemary Square is thriving. Under the Related Companies umbrella, the mixed-use space has unveiled a number of new endeavors, including 16,000 square feet of restaurants. One of the newest eateries to open in Rosemary Square is Pura Vida, a bright and airy husband-and-wife-run eatery first started in Miami’s colorful South of Fifth neighborhood. The fifth location of Pura Vida serves healthy food made from scratch using high-quality, locally sourced ingredients every single day. With welcoming outdoor seating, this is the perfect spot for a refreshing superfood smoothie or a wild seared ahi tuna bowl with avocado and spicy aioli.