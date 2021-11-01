New Orange County Openings to Check Out

Comedor

Comedor, a vibrant new tapas experience in Laguna Beach, combines traditional Spanish cuisine with modern twists courtesy of Top Chef finalist Marcel Vigneron. Located within the recently renovated La Casa del Camino hotel, the restaurant boasts stylish 1930s design accents and an elevated tapas selection. Guests can come together over small plates of jamon serrano, fresh housemade tortilla and sautéed shrimp. Must-have main dishes include the rossejat de fideos, a Paella-style vermicelli with lobster, shrimp and calamari, as well as a decadent molten chocolate cake.

Saturdays NYC

Fashion and lifestyle brand Saturdays NYC recently opened the doors of a new 1,200-square-foot boutique at the famed Lido Marina Village in Newport Beach. The new store serves as a homecoming for Saturdays co-founder Morgan Collett, who has always found inspiration for his brand in his hometown of Newport Beach. “As a kid growing up in Newport surrounded by the surf industry, it gave me the opportunity, inspiration and foundation that set me on my path to New York, which inevitably led to Colin Tunstall and I creating Saturdays,” Collett says. The space’s interior reflects the DNA of Saturdays with raw, natural elements such as JUDD plywood application and smooth concrete flooring. The minimalist, laid-back design allows the full range of seasonal and core products to shine among subtle surf-inspired art and decor.